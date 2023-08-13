Glamorgan bowler Zain-ul-Hassan claimed Sussex's three top scorers in his 4-25

MetroBank One Day Cup , County Ground, Hove Sussex 276-9 (50 overs): Hudson-Prentice 66, Haines 59, Coles 59; Ul-Hassan 4-25, Carlson 3-43 Glamorgan 278-6 (46.3 overs): Ingram 73, Byrom 69; Carson 2-53, Coles 2-56 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 4 wickets Scorecard

Colin Ingram and Eddie Byrom propelled Glamorgan to a four-wicket victory over Sussex at Hove as they chased down a target of 277 in the One Day Cup.

Ingram (73) and Byrom (69) put on 146 for the second wicket to give the visitors the platform for the win.

Half-centuries from opener Tom Haines, plus middle-order men Fynn Hudson-Prentice and James Coles allowed Sussex to post a respectable 276-9.

Bowlers Zain-ul-Hassan (4-25) and Kiran Carlson (3-43) impressed for Glamorgan.

Glamorgan keep themselves in the hunt with five points from five games after a controlled chase on a used pitch, well finished off by Sam Northeast (40 not out), while Sussex have just one win.

Sussex chose to bat with Haines and Harrison Ward posting 62 before Ward, on 35, was run out with a poor call from his captain and a fine throw from Carlson, who then bowled Tom Alsop for one.

Haines moved on to an assured 59 off 80 balls before losing his middle stump to Ul-Hassan, and Carlson (3-43) kept up the pressure as he dismissed Tom Clark for six before inducing in-form Indian veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, on 27, to drive a return catch.

Sussex looked in trouble at 142-5 in the 32nd over but Coles and Hudson-Prentice started sensibly, with Carlson and Ben Kellaway keeping it tight, and then opened out in style in their stand of 113 inside 15 overs.

The pair hit the accelerator hard going into the last 10 overs but Ul-Hassan (4-25) picked up three late wickets to slow down the surge and leave the home total in indeterminate territory.

Top scorer Hudson-Prentice bowled Glamorgan opener Tom Bevan for nought and Ingram had a life on three when Ward put down a sharp chance off Sean Hunt.

That proved expensive as Byrom and Ingram battled through some early uncertainty and moved up through the gears, Byrom smashing 10 fours in his knock as they added 146 at a run a ball before Coles bowled him playing one big shot too many.

Jack Carson (2-53) gave Sussex some hope when he induced the imperious Ingram to hole out on the mid-wicket boundary, his 73 coming off just 75 balls, and then bowled Carlson after a rapid cameo of 18.

Teenage tyro Kellaway whacked 30 off 20 balls before falling to Coles (2-56) as the home side piled on the pressure, with no fielders outside the circle at the start of the last 10 overs.

It was smart captaincy from Haines after Glamorgan had lost in a similar position in their previous match,

Alex Horton fell to Hudson-Prentice for nine, but the experienced Northeast was the man for the occasion and late blows from Ul-Hassan (26 not out) hurried the visitors to victory with 21 balls in hand.

Glamorgan coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:

"That partnership between Colin Ingram and Eddie Byrom set us up in a lovely way, the way those absorbed some pressure, assessed it really well with good communication.

"It was a used pitch, I thought all three spinners bowled really well especially Kiran picking up some key wickets, and we closed the (Sussex) innings out really well in the last five overs.

"We're delighted after missing out (against Warwickshire) at Neath in a not dissimilar situation, so to come through is really pleasing.

"We learned our lessons, we were composed, Sam played a good middle order knock with his experience, Ben Kellaway scored freely and Zain played a nice knock at the end."

Sussex all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice told BBC Sussex Sport:

"It's nice to get runs, but not nice when you're not winning games though Farbs (coach Paul Farbrace) has backed me to go out and play my natural game. We didn't get over the line so it's bitter-sweet.

"The wicket was a bit on the slow side, it was a bit damp but you can't blame the ground-staff because it's been raining non-stop. When we bowled nicely from over 35 onwards it was hard for them to score but there were too many four-balls for Ingram and Byrom.

"We've got to play with freedom now there's nothing on the line, we feel we should have qualified with the squad we had so it's time with three games to go to show what we've got."