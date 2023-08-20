Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder Callum Taylor has been released by Glamorgan after four seasons in their first-team squad.

The Newport-born player, 25, made a total of 34 first-team appearances but was restricted to just four T20 Blast matches in the 2023 season.

Taylor now plans to return to Australia where he was brought up.

"My career has come to a crossroads and I feel... I need to look for a fresh challenge back in my adopted home, Australia," he told the club website.

"It has been on my mind for the last two years due to a lack of first-team game time, but I have gained experience in the county game, and I have appreciated the support from the Glamorgan faithful and the friendships I have made with teammates."

Taylor returned to the UK from Australia to pursue a professional cricket career and made his Glamorgan debut in T20 in 2019

He is best known for hitting a century on his Championship debut against Northamptonshire in 2020, reaching three figures with one of his six sixes after being on just 27 when last man Michael Hogan came to the wicket.

Taylor was only the fourth Glamorgan player to score a hundred on first-class debut, and has a first-class batting average of 30.

The middle-order batter and off-spin bowler made three appearances in the group stages of Glamorgan's victorious One Day Cup campaign in 2021.

But he could not win a regular place for any length of time and found himself used frequently as second-team captain, leading them to their T20 final this season.

Taylor's final senior appearance was in a T20 win over Gloucestershire in June 2023.