Dane van Niekerk led Oval Invincibles to the title in the inaugural season of the competition in 2021

Oval Invincibles captain Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of The Hundred with a thumb injury sustained in Wednesday's win over Manchester Originals.

The former South Africa skipper will require surgery on her right thumb after taking a blow in the field.

Van Niekerk, 30, scored 44 runs in two matches before missing Friday's defeat to Northern Superchargers.

"I'm very sad to be ruled out of the tournament," said Van Niekerk.

"I felt like I was hitting my stride in the game against the the Originals so to get injured in the same match is incredibly frustrating."

Invincibles are yet to name a replacement for Van Niekerk but Suzie Bates, who captained them to the title in 2022, will lead the side.