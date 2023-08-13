Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Marizanne Kapp hit 64 off 40 balls, including two sixes, against the winless Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred women's competition, Edgbaston Oval Invincibles 142-5: Kapp 64* (40); Levick 2-19 Birmingham Phoenix 132-6: Devine 53 (34); Scholfield 3-30 Invincibles win by 10 runs Scorecard . Table

Marizanne Kapp hit an unbeaten 64 as Oval Invincibles beat bottom side Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

The South Africa all-rounder combined with Lauren Winfield-Hill for a fourth-wicket partnership of 59.

Chasing 143 to win at Edgbaston, opener Suzie Devine put Phoenix within reach by hitting 53 from 34 balls.

But after she fell to Ryana MacDonald-Gay the Phoenix effort stalled, leaving them 10 runs short of their target and still winless after five matches.

What else do you need to know?

Katie Levick took wickets with the final two balls of the innings against Welsh Fire on Thursday and here she took the wickets of Suzie Bates and Alice Capsey with her second and third deliveries before Kapp came in to see off the hat-trick.

Tess Flintoff played junior partner to Sophie Devine in a opening partnership of 68, but was unable to accelerate when the New Zealander departed and as the innings approached its close she was eventually dismissed for 27 off 33.

Young spinner MacDonald-Gay took the key wickets of Devine and England keeper Amy Jones, before Paige Scholfield arrived to take 3-30, including the wicket of Izzy Wong with the final ball. Read more on MacDonald-Gay here.

Eva Gray was punished by Devine, going for 17 from her first set, but returned later and saw her next 15 deliveries go for just nine as Invincibles increased the pressure on their opponents.

Oval Invincibles, the two-time reigning champions, find themselves in fourth place with two wins, two draws and a no result from their first five games.

Bates captained Invincibles after regular skipper Dane van Niekerk was ruled out of the rest of the competition with a thumb injury.

'It means a lot' - what they said

Match hero Marizanne Kapp speaking to Sky Sports: "We were really praying for that win, it's not been going our way this season. It means a lot for the group.

"When Devine started teeing off at the start I thought we were a bit short. She can win you a game off the back of her bat. Credit to her for the way she came out, but I have to mention our youngsters in the bowling line-up, they were brilliant.

"Losing Dane is a massive loss for us and we know within this team what has happened when we've lost her previously. That's a brilliant thing about this group, that we've been able to stand up when we're one player short."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details