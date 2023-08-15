Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Hannah Baker (left) was named player of the match for her 3-10 in England's U19 World Cup semi-final win over Australia in January

The Hundred: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 16 August Times: 15:00 & 18:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary with in-play video clips on the website and app.

Throughout the 2023 Hundred, BBC Sport is running a feature series called England Next Gen, designed to look at players who may make the step up to international cricket in the next few years. Next up is Birmingham Phoenix and Central Sparks' Hannah Baker.

Hannah Baker is a cricketer who smiles in the face of a challenge.

In January, England were tasked with defending just 99 in their semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup against Australia.

And, unbelievably, they did so - largely in thanks to leg-spinner Baker's 3-10, a fine spell that earned her the player of the match award.

It takes courage to want to be the big player in those moments, as Baker did, and even more so when your craft is considered the most difficult in the game.

"It takes one heck of a character to come out in front of 10,000 people and to back yourself to bowl leg-spin," says Dominic Ostler, who has overseen much of Baker's progress as a coach for Warwickshire, Central Sparks and now in The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix.

"But she does it regularly. The hardest thing with leg-spin is consistency, but she does it brilliantly even at the age of 19."

In a busy 2023, Baker was consequently named in the team of the tournament at the Under-19 World Cup, and a professional deal with midlands-based region Central Sparks followed - as did signing for Phoenix from Welsh Fire.

Boosted by being in front of a home crowd at Edgbaston, Baker has made an impressive start despite the team's initial struggles, taking six wickets in four matches at an average of 12.66.

She has dismissed some of the competition's biggest names, too: England players Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Winfield-Hill, as well as international stars Hayley Matthews of West Indies and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

And the ability to want the big moments, and to thrive in them, is one of Baker's biggest strengths - one her coaches admire, and one she can see in herself.

"I definitely still get nervous but I love having a crowd behind me," says Baker. "I love a tense game. It's when I want to be bowling most.

"I will always look to take the aggressive option and what is going to get me wickets.

"That semi-final against Australia was just outrageous, the best game I've ever played and it just made me want more moments like that."

'We're very lucky to have her'

Part of the biggest challenge for a leg-spinner is accepting the fact that, on many occasions, it will not go to plan.

It is a tough skill physically, to bowl from the wrist and spin the ball away from a right-handed batter, and a tough skill mentally to know you are often going to be targeted.

But accepting that - and using it to your advantage - is also part of the fun.

"For a leg-spinner, you have got to be so mentally tough and so resilient, especially in the shorter format," says former England spinner Laura Marsh, who coached Baker in the under-19 set-up.

"You've got to control your emotions, but back your skills at the same time. In pressure situations, she handles them really well and creates lots of wicket opportunities.

"She is a really exciting talent."

Despite the excitement surrounding her, Baker is focused on not looking too far ahead and maturely taking her career one match at a time.

As professionalism develops in the women's game, she has opportunities in The Hundred and with Central Sparks to improve and challenge herself before full England honours come knocking.

"We know she's on their radar with the under-19 call-up," says Ostler. "But with her attitude and skills, it bodes very well for the future.

"She's got a great attitude, always listening and always wanting to get better.

"But she can turn the ball and bowl in good areas already so if she can add more to her game, she'll be very dangerous for batters.

"She's stood out in a team of big names [at Phoenix]. We are very lucky to have her."