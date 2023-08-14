Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Prithvi Shaw smashed 15 fours and seven sixes in an unbeaten 125 from just 76 balls in the One-Day Cup win against Durham

"Superstar" Prithvi Shaw is one of the best batters in the world, according to his Northamptonshire coach John Sadler.

The 23-year-old Indian opener followed up his majestic 244 in the One-Day Cup against Somerset on Wednesday with a blistering unbeaten century in another thumping win at Durham on Sunday.

The competition's leading run scorer has amassed 429 at an average of 143.

"He's as good as I've ever seen in this game in 25 years," Sadler told BBC Radio Northampton.

After dismissing the home side for 198 at Chester-le-Street, Northants made it three straight wins as Shaw blasted 125 not out from 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes - the last three coming in successive deliveries to steer Northamptonshire home with 24.2 overs unused.

Sadler said: "He's right up there with the very best in terms of ball striking and ability. It's his humility which really rubs off on everybody.

"He's a superstar but in the dressing room you wouldn't know it, he's just one of us.

"He's very down to earth, very gracious and respectful. He has loved being part of us so far and we are all loving having him here, obviously.

"He's such a wonderful character, his nous and knowledge of the game is remarkable. He wants to win and try and help lads along the way. He's the master."

Having made 34 and 26 in his first two innings, Shaw's knock against Somerset was the second highest individual score in a county List A game.

The right-hander once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18.