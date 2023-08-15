Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to come out of ODI retirement for Cricket World Cup

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes pats the World Cup trophy
Ben Stokes was player of the match in the final when England won the World Cup in 2019

Ben Stokes' return to the England one-day side for the defence of the World Cup will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Stokes, 32, will come out of retirement to be named in a 15-man squad for a four-match series against New Zealand in September.

The bulk of that party will form the squad for the World Cup in India in October and November.

Stokes was man of the match in the final when England won the World Cup for the first time in 2019.

The all-rounder retired from one-day internationals last summer, saying that playing three formats was unsustainable.

He continued to lead the England Test team and play in T20 internationals, starring in the final as England lifted the World Cup in the shortest format in Australia in November.

When asked in July if he would play in the 50-over World Cup, Stokes reiterated he was retired.

But in an interview with the Daily Mail, England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said captain Jos Buttler would approach Stokes over reversing that decision. A number of newspaper reports on Monday said Stokes was considering the request.

A quirk of the schedule means England have no Tests until they tour India for five matches between January and March next year.

Stokes had planned to use the gap to address a long-standing left-knee problem, which has severely limited his ability to bowl.

Therefore, his role at the World Cup could largely be as a specialist batter.

England will name their squad for the New Zealand ODIs, played between 8-15 September, at 10:00 BST on Wednesday. They will also name a strong 15-man party for four T20s against the Black Caps, beginning on 30 August.

Following the New Zealand series, England will play three ODIs against Ireland at the end of September. A separate squad for this will be named at a later date.

Because of that series' close proximity to the beginning of the World Cup on 5 October, most of the first-choice players will be rested.

England begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Mott also said England might be willing to take a risk on the fitness of pace bowler Jofra Archer, who has been plagued by injuries since bowling the super over in the thrilling finale four years ago.

England's World Cup squad will have a familiar feel, probably including nine of the squad that was successful on home soil in 2019.

Comments

Join the conversation

105 comments

  • Comment posted by cricket 661, today at 18:53

    I am so torn over this. The sensible side of me thinks it is a bad idea, to not dilute his glorious presence in tests. The other part of me wants him to be there, a champion, a winner of the highest order who, without his presence, I believe the ODI side would have far less chance of succeeding.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 18:59

      George Williams replied:
      Ben is a top cricketer and deserves everything he gets.

      But I honestly don't believe it will affect the outcome as I can't see us winning over there

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 19:07

    I think England will suffer from lack of games of 50 overs, due to the Hundred being played at the same time as the One Day cup. England are the reigning world champions but most of the players in the squad have hardly played a 50 over game recently. There just isn't room for the T20, One Day cup and The Hundred. For me the latest format is just rubbish. Bin it now please

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 19:06

    I'd prefer him to get his knee fixed. England have a very strong team even without him.

  • Comment posted by Orkneyboy, today at 19:06

    Welcome to HYS all ye armchair experts who are quite happy to tell one of our most successful cricketers what he should or shouldn't be doing from the comfort of the bottom of a beer glass.

    From Day 1, trust in Stokes, he has pulled us out of more holes than any living Englishman and quite a few dead ones.

    50 to win from 4 overs? Who else would you want in a chase for consecutive World cups?

    • Reply posted by SteTee, today at 19:11

      SteTee replied:
      Yeah but…… The Hundred is rubbish

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 19:08

    Absolutely the wrong move. Stokes needs to take time out to get fit for Test Match cricket.
    With the depth of batting talent England have, they should not need Stokes for the one day competition.
    A fit Stokes would be an automatic selection but the man can barely walk.

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 18:57

    Why not? Win as much as you can, while you can. The ultimate match winner.

  • Comment posted by storm99, today at 18:50

    Excellent decision. With the bat he can add a very fast score and doesn't need to save himself for bowling.

    • Reply posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 18:54

      Dame Celia Molestrangler replied:
      What about fielding?

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 19:10

    Playing to the gallery again

  • Comment posted by tim, today at 18:57

    Silly idea. Understand the temptation but if this means he loses the window to fix his knee properly then it doesn’t make sense to me when we have reasonable strength in depth

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:53

    Just knew he would. Hope he is doing the right thing, for himself.

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 18:56

    Not a great idea tbh. He needs to get his knee sorted, and having won everything in international white ball cricket, should really concentrate on tests. Plus the one day side needs to start bringing in new players, or else they'll fall off a cliff edge.

  • Comment posted by Topographic, today at 19:16

    I believe Chelsea are putting in a bid.

  • Comment posted by Anna, today at 19:14

    He's the one and only Ben Stokes. Of course he should play. We don't know how much longer he'll be playing any kind of cricket, what if the surgery doesn't work? so the more we see of him the better. IMHO :)

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 19:04

    More retirements and comebacks than Frank Sinatra

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 19:05

    If it wasn't for his knee I'd be ecstatic right now. But the simple fact is he does have a fairly serious issue with his knee which is impacting his bowling and may come to impact his batting if he does not give it proper rest. This was the perfect time for it. We don't have another test this year. He could've had 5 months of proper rest and been back to his best. Long term this is bad news.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:52

    Hopefully he's doing it because he feels confident and fit enough. He deserves a chance to defend the title, after all.

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 18:54

    This guy is a born winner and has an awesome skillset.

    I think he is a brilliant cricketer.

    Come on England!

  • Comment posted by Nik-W, today at 19:11

    "Retirement" these days just means "I'm not interested in playing this format currently". I realise most people would go "Yes! Ben Stokes!" and you can't deny he's a great player, but I think it's a bit of a kick to some of the guys who have established themselves in the ODI squad and who may now miss out because he's suddenly decided that it currently suits him to play.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 18:58

    Good news. We have plenty of all-rounders so bowling shouldn't be an issue, and it's always nice to have him in the middle order during a nervy chase.

    • Reply posted by Unclefish, today at 19:23

      Unclefish replied:
      Totally correct, he’s a game winner in the middle order… think back to 2019 you trolls. The game was done, gone totally and he won that final pretty much every on his own. Before you ask, yes he ran out Butler, but that happens under pressure.

  • Comment posted by 13thman, today at 18:58

    So much for taking the time out to get fully fit again? Why did they even ask him to play?

    • Reply posted by zuma, today at 19:01

      zuma replied:
      Money and ego...

