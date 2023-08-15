Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder set for Cricket World Cup after ending ODI retirement

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments98

Ben Stokes will be part of England's World Cup squad after reversing his decision to retire from one-day international cricket.

Stokes is included in the 15-man squad for the series against New Zealand which will also play in the World Cup.

Batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have been left out, while pace bowler Jofra Archer will not be fit in time.

Uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, 25, is included in a group which will be led by Jos Buttler.

England will defend the trophy in India in October and November having famously won it on home soil four years ago.

Their opening match is against New Zealand - a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final - in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

Short presentational grey line

England squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood.

Short presentational grey line

England can still make changes to their squad for the World Cup up to 28 September, but barring injuries, these 15 players will make the trip.

There are nine survivors from the England squad that won the 50-over World Cup for the first time, including Stokes, who was player of the match in the final.

The all-rounder retired from ODIs in July of last year, saying that playing three formats was "unsustainable". He continued to captain the England Test side and playing in T20 internationals, going on to have a starring role in the final as England lifted the World Cup in the shortest format last November.

As recently as last month he reiterated that he remained retired from ODIs and had planned to use a six-month break from Test cricket to address a long-term left-knee problem.

However, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said captain Buttler would approach Stokes over a return, resulting in his inclusion for the four matches against New Zealand in September and the World Cup that follows.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to [the squad's] quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," said national selector Luke Wright.

Given the issues with his knee, Stokes' role with the ball will be limited, but England have flexibility through all-rounders Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

His inclusion as a batter squeezes out Yorkshire's Brook, who has done so much to impress across all formats since making his England debut last year.

Archer, 28, bowled the super over in England's final win four years ago, but has been plagued by injuries throughout almost the entire time since.

He has missed all of the home summer with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow and though he has returned to training with Sussex, it was felt that the World Cup has come too soon.

A best-case scenario for Archer would be to travel as one of three reserves, potentially fit to play in the second half of the tournament.

Therefore Atkinson, who has only ever played two List A matches, will provide a high-pace option alongside Mark Wood.

Left-armers Reece Topley and David Willey are also included. For Topley it is another shot at World Cup glory after being ruled out of the last year's T20 triumph with an ankle injury, while Willey finally gets to play in a 50-over World Cup after being omitted from the 2019 squad.

Batters Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Joe Root, as well as spinner Adil Rashid, were part of the contingent that played four years ago.

Buttler will lead at a 50-over World Cup for the first time, having taken over from the retired Eoin Morgan last year. It was Buttler who led England to the T20 title in Australia, making them the first men's side to hold both limited-overs world titles simultaneously.

Now, they are looking to become both the first men's team to defend a 50-over World Cup and first non-host to win it since Australia in 2007.

The ODI series against New Zealand is preceded by four T20s against the Black Caps, beginning on 30 August.

England have named a 15-man squad for that contest, including Atkinson and fellow uncapped pace bowlers Josh Tongue and John Turner. Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old leg-spinner, also gets the nod.

Following the series against the Black Caps, England will also play three ODIs against Ireland at the end of September. Given the close proximity of those matches to the World Cup, a number of players will be rested, with a new squad due to be named at a later date.

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by David LD, today at 10:41

    Daft decision by Stokes - daft!

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 10:39

    Stokes has a chronic problem. There is no way of "sorting it" just a bit of rest occasionally. I'm a Z list footballer and have to play through similar pain, when it gets too much rest for a couple of weeks and go again.
    He could rest for 6 months but as soon as he plays full throttle will still be back in pain so might as well intermittently play some odi's in the meantime.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:36

    Harry Brook should have been in the squad, Jason Roy can count himself very lucky. After watching Livingstone in all his T20 games, he’s also shown little to deserve a place and probably only just got in ahead of Jacks.

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 10:35

    Ben Stokes should be getting his knee fixed. We've got this without him.

  • Comment posted by Duncan purdie, today at 10:34

    Pleased to see Hampshires John Turner selected for T20 internationals

  • Comment posted by EducateMe, today at 10:31

    Need to give younger players a chance.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 10:35

      rpb replied:
      People have been saying give the youngsters a chance as long as I have been following cricket - over 60 years. I say you need to pick your strongest team.

  • Comment posted by sharpda83, today at 10:31

    I find this unfair on the squad who has played without stokes after he retired. Same as Ali playing in the test team. If they retire they should not be allowed back in for a tournament or ashes

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 10:36

      rpb replied:
      Why can't people change their minds.

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 10:30

    Top 7 picks itself. Roy, Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen.

    Plus Rashid and 3 seamers make up the XI.

    Malan a very good back up batter, unlucky not to fit in the first choice side but with Roy being inconsistent could end up opening.

  • Comment posted by Skip Bail, today at 10:30

    I doubt get leaving Brook out.
    Stokes should get his knee sorted else he’ll be done too soon

    • Reply posted by Dioufy112, today at 10:37

      Dioufy112 replied:
      It's a chronic problem. There is no way of "sorting it" just a bit of rest occasionally. I'm a Z list footballer and have to play through similar pain, when it gets too much rest for a couple of weeks and go again.
      He could rest for 6 months but as soon as he plays full throttle will still be back in pain so might as well intermittently play some odi's in the meantime.

  • Comment posted by norfolk, today at 10:28

    Important to get Surrey players in. Doesn't matter about experience

    • Reply posted by David LD, today at 10:42

      David LD replied:
      Do you mean ion the Test team like Foakes and Sam Curran?

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 10:27

    Shows how desperate they are really.

    • Reply posted by God, today at 10:40

      God replied:
      Yep the double world champions are really desperate.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 10:27

    From a management team that screams consistency and loyalty, this does not play very well.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 10:27

    John Turner is a positive inclusion in the T20 group but someone needs to have a word about his CHEWING!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:25

    Why another HYS on this?

    Anyway, Stokes should be getting knee fixed!

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 10:28

      Obsen replied:
      I’ve already moaned about no HYS for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup announcement.

  • Comment posted by naylorben, today at 10:24

    Would rather have a fully fit Brook than an injured Stokes. Going to be so annoyed when inevitably Stokes is wincing and turning down good singles or doubles because he can't run.

    • Reply posted by Sydenham Eagle, today at 10:36

      Sydenham Eagle replied:
      50 needed with 30 balls left and batting with the lower order. I think most people know who they'd like facing the bowling and that's before you even think about his role as a leader alongside Buttler!

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:24

    I would've liked to Brook in the squad, especially given his performances in Pakistan last winter (probably over Roy).

    Solid squad otherwise though Gus Atkinson is a bit of an unknown at international level.

  • Comment posted by Clashman, today at 10:24

    Amazing how the ECB have thrown the 50 over comp out of the window and all or most of the above haven’t played 50 over cricket for many a year. Yet all seem good enough to play it for England. Utter shambles and hopefully they'll get what they deserve.

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 10:24

    Thought he had a bad leg that need fixing...but if he can bowl and bat thats great news

  • Comment posted by Paul from Somerset, today at 10:22

    He may not be ready yet in the eye's of the England selectors', but I thought James Rew may have got a spot!

    • Reply posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:25

      Help Out to Eat Out replied:
      There's probably enough WK cover with Bairstow and Buttler, perhaps he'll be included as Jonny's backup in India as the Test selectors don't appear to rate Foakes's batting.

  • Comment posted by Johnboy, today at 10:22

    Leaving Harry Brook out? A strange decision that......!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport