Prithvi Shaw scored a record-breaking 244 for Northants in this season's One-Day Cup

In-form India batter Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the latter stages of the One-Day Cup for Northants with a serious knee injury.

Shaw was injured while fielding in the victory over Durham on Sunday and a scan has revealed the damage is worse than initially thought.

The 23-year-old was signed by the club for the One-Day Cup and is currently the competition's leading run scorer.

Head coach John Sadler called the injury "a huge shame".

Northants are second in Group Two, having won three of their four matches, and have four games left to play in the group stage.

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club," Sadler added.

The injury will bring the Indian opener's time at Northamptonshire to a close, with Sadler saying Shaw is a "superstar" and one of the best batters in the world.

"He's an extremely humble young man, he's very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire," Sadler said.

"Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon."

Shaw departs the club as the leading run-scorer in the One-Day Cup, with 429 runs at an average of 143 across four innings.

He followed up his record-breaking 244 against Somerset on 9 August with a blistering unbeaten 125 in another thumping win at Durham four days later.

Shaw's knock against Somerset was the second highest individual score in a county List A game and Northants' best ever.

The right-hander once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18.