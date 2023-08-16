Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

It is approaching the end of the group stages in The Hundred as teams hope to secure their knockout spots.

For both the men's and women's competitions, the team that finishes top of the table progresses straight through to the final at Lord's on Sunday 27 August.

The teams in second and third will play in the eliminator at The Kia Oval on Saturday 26 August, from where the winner will advance to the final.

So who needs what to qualify?

Men's competition

With four wins, one defeat and a tie from their first six games, Oval Invincibles sit two points clear at the top of the men's table.

However, with just three points separating the remaining seven teams, the Invincibles still need to win one of their last two games to secure a top-three finish.

Southern Brave are second on seven points, with four teams on five points and London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix each on four.

Phoenix must win both of their remaining games to have any chance of qualifying but beyond that, there are still so many crucial games to come that it is nigh-on impossible to say with any certainty what the rest need to do to make the top three.

The situation will be much clearer once all the teams have played six games.

Women's competition

The top three for the women's competition is looking much more solid than the men's, with Southern Brave, Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers comfortably ahead.

Brave are top with 10 points and have all but qualified - one more win confirms their place in the eliminator at least.

They are followed by Fire on nine points and Superchargers on eight, though the latter have played a game fewer so could leapfrog Fire.

Reaching 11 points guarantees a top-three finish for any of the current top three so Fire need to win one of their two remaining games and Superchargers need to win two of their remaining three.

Fire and Superchargers still have to play each other, which leaves Brave in a more commanding position to go straight through to the final.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles are in fourth on five points but look unlikely to qualify. They must win both their remaining games, hope either Fire or Superchargers do not reach 10 points and still rely on results elsewhere. And even then it could come down to net run-rate.

Manchester Originals and London Spirit are one point behind Invincibles, but with a game in hand, are in a slightly better position. They need to win all three of their remaining matches to finish on 10 points and hope for the top three teams to lose as many games as possible.

Trent Rockets are in seventh with three points so one more defeat knocks them out. They need to win their three remaining matches and hope other results go their way.

Winless bottom side Birmingham Phoenix are already out of contention.