Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix Birmingham Phoenix 119-8 (100 balls): Duckett 27 (17); Mills 3-20, Ahmed 3-22 Southern Brave 120-6 (94 balls): Garton 28 (18); Richardson 1-5 Southern Brave won by four wickets Scorecard . Table

Southern Brave stuttered to a four-wicket win over struggling Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred men's competition at the Ageas Bowl.

Phoenix, who have won just one game from six, made 119-8 on a tricky pitch, with Rehan Ahmed and Tymal Mills taking three wickets each.

Brave were well on top in the chase before faltering late on, losing two wickets with just one run needed.

But Phoenix's Dan Mousley bowled a wide to hand Brave victory.

England spinner Ahmed took 3-22 and seamer Mills 3-20 in a dominant bowling performance from the Brave.

George Garton then top-scored with a counter-attacking 28 from 18 balls, while England all-rounder Moeen Ali took 1-17 for Phoenix.

The victory takes Southern Brave to second in the table, while Phoenix remain bottom but are not mathematically out of contention to qualify.

What else do you need to know?

Phoenix openers Ben Duckett and Will Smeed started positively, scoring 40 from 23 balls before Smeed fell to Mills for 23 from just 14.

Duckett was bowled by Ahmed for 27 from 17 balls as the Phoenix lost four wickets for 16 runs after the powerplay.

England bowler Chris Jordan made his return for Brave after suffering an injury earlier in the tournament, and took 1-20.

Liam Livingstone hit two sixes in his 25 as he tried to steer Phoenix out of trouble but was dismissed by Mills with 10 balls remaining to deny his side a big finish.

Brave opener Devon Conway sensibly started their chase with 24 from 25 balls, while opening partner Finn Allen crashed 22 from 14.

Victory seemed certain for Brave with one run needed to win from 10 balls, but Tim David tried to finish the game with a six and was caught on the long-on boundary, before Leus du Plooy fell lbw after facing three dot balls.

'10-15 more runs would have been nice' - what they said

Southern Brave spinner Rehan Ahmed on BBC Two: "That first wicket of Jamie Smith was my favourite. He is such a good player so it was nice to get one sliding under his bat.

"Sometimes when you know you've got a spinning wicket, you put more pressure on yourself because you're expected to take wickets. But I tried to relax because I knew the wicket would help me out."

Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen Ali on BBC Two: "It was one of those where the wicket wasn't ideal but we had to adapt.

"It would've been nice to get another 10 or 15 runs. All the games have been close, all the teams are strong now and it's good for the competition."

Match Hero, Southern Brave's Tymal Mills on BBC Two: "That went a little bit closer than we would have liked but I was confident that eventually we would get one away.

"We started slowly but that was the case in the first year and we went on to win the whole thing."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.