Arlene Kelly finished the series with 10 wickets after again leading the Irish bowling figures with 2-20 on Thursday

Third T20 international, Amstelveen Netherlands 116-6 (20 overs): Zwilling 56; Kelly 2-20, Sargent 1-11, Dempsey 1-12 Ireland 119-4 (19.1 overs): Stokell 33*, MacMahon 23*; Molkenboer 1-15, Woning 1-16 Ireland win by six wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Ireland completed a 3-0 T20 series win over the Netherlands as the tourists fought back from a slow start to earn a six-wicket victory in Amstelveen.

The Dutch looked in a strong position as they reached 73-1 after 10 overs.

However, they only added 46 more runs to finish on 116-6 as Iris Zwilling (56) received little support.

Ireland were 69-4 in the 13th over but a 50-partnership between Rebecca Stokell (33) and Sophie MacMahon (23) saw them win with five balls to spare.

The hosts were much more competitive than they had been in the opening two games on Monday and Wednesday when Ireland clinched 10-wicket and 66-run victories.

Captain Heather Siegers (12) departed for the Dutch to leave them on 23-1 before opener Zwilling and Babette de Leede put on exactly 50 for the second wicket.

However, De Leede's run-out by Ireland wicketkeeper Amy Hunter halted the Netherlands' momentum as their next best partnership was a paltry 25 between Frederique Overdijk and Zswilling, which was ended when the opener departed after 18.5 overs.

Arlene Kelly brought up her haul of wickets during the series to 10 as she again produced Ireland's best bowling figures by finishing with 2-20.

After Hunter's early departure left Ireland on 11-1, Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast produced a 26-partnership before the latter was caught by De Leede off an Eva Lynch delivery.

Lewis was out for 20 in the eighth over to leave the Irish on 47-3 and the Dutch may have sensed an opportunity when captain Laura Delany (18) was dismissed by Phebe Molkenboer in the 13th over.

However, Stokell and MacMahon closed out the match in no-risk fashion with their 50-partnership even they hit only a combined three boundaries during their respective innings.