Jaydev Unadkat has taken three wickets in his four Test outings for India

Sussex have signed India seam bowler Jaydev Unadkat for three County Championship matches next month.

The 31-year-old left-armer, who has played four Tests, has taken 382 first-class wickets at an average of 22.58.

He will be available for games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as the Hove-based side aim to win promotion from Division Two.

"He is a quality bowler and his record is outstanding," head coach Paul Farbrace told the club website. external-link

Unadkat has also appeared in eight T20 internationals and 10 one-day internationals for India, with his most recent Test outing coming in the draw against the West Indies in Port of Spain last month.

He said he was "excited" to join Sussex and play alongside India team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara, who captains the county.

"I have been following the team's recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team's goals," he said.

"The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy.

"I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend Cheteshwar has been adding while representing Sussex, and more importantly helping the team win games."

Sussex are fourth in the Division Two table, having won one and drawn nine of their fixtures this season, but have a game in hand on the three teams above them.

Their first red-ball fixture following the culmination of their One-Day Cup campaign will be against Durham at Chester-le-Street, starting on Sunday 3 September.