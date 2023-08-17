Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Four of the five Trent Rockets bowlers took a wicket as they stifled Manchester Originals

The Hundred women's competition, Trent Bridge Manchester Originals 107-5: Dottin 30 (26); Gordon 1-18 Trent Rockets 110-1: Lee 44* (27); Ecclestone 1-34 Rockets win by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Trent Rockets kept their slim hopes of reaching The Hundred knock-out stages alive as they hammered Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge.

Chasing a lowly 108, the Rockets lost just one wicket as they reached their target with 36 balls to spare.

Lizelle Lee (44*) impressed alongside Bryony Smith and then Nat Sciver-Brunt, finishing the match with a six.

Originals had won the toss and chosen to bat, but only Deandra Dottin (30) fired for the visitors.

The Rockets move up to fourth in the table, but are three points short of the knock-out places with two games to play.

More to follow