Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Women's Hundred: Welsh Fire v London Spirit Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 20 August Time: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary, text updates and video clips on BBC Sport online

After two years of disappointment, Welsh Fire women are on the verge of qualification for the knockout stages of the Hundred.

This year's group have rewritten the narrative of a failing franchise thanks to sweeping changes in their squad.

Captain Tammy Beaumont and coach Gareth Breese have turned things round after just one win in six in 2022.

A win over London Spirit on Sunday in their final home match would earn a knockout spot.

Beaumont herself grabbed the headlines with the first women's Hundred century in a spectacular display of hitting against Trent Rockets.

"The way we're playing, the crowd has been exceptional and this is going to promote cricket in Wales, get people down to Sophia Gardens and interest them in women's cricket," she said.

"Even last year the support was amazing and hopefully it'll continue to grow."

While the captain is leading from the front with the bat, South African pace bowler Shabnim Ismail - dubbed the fastest woman bowler in the world - brings years of international know-how with the ball.

"We've been playing really good cricket for the past couple of weeks, coming here I didn't know what to expect from the Welsh but I've thoroughly enjoyed the company of the girls; Breesy and the management have been great," Ismail told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm really excited to qualify in the next two games and I know we're going to do it.

"The top three (Southern Brave, Welsh Fire and their final group opponents Northern Superchargers) have all been playing really good cricket but hopefully we can end top of the table and go straight through to the final."

Ismail, 34, also has the experience of winning the tournament twice with Oval Invincibles before her move down the M4.

"I told Breesy when I came, 'Well coach we're going straight through to the final, trust me'," said Ismail, who has retired from international cricket but plans to remain active on the franchise circuit.

"It's so nice we've gelled as a family on and off the field.

"For the bowlers, it's really nice playing under Tammy because she's cool and calm.

"It's all about how you handle pressure and I've dealt with that in16 years playing for my country. I want to make sure I'm still 100% in my bowling and batting, whichever team I play for I want to make that extra difference."

Another key import is England batter Sophia Dunkley, whose addition has avoided the top order being too dependent on Beaumont and West Indies star Hayley Matthews.

"It's a different environment but it's refreshing to be part of a new team. That's the way women's cricket is, that's how it's going to be playing in franchises around the world, but I love meeting new people," said Dunkley, who was part of the high-profile England drawn series with Australia.

"It's incredibly hard, the schedule is relentless, so finding breaks is really important and (England coach) Jon Lewis has been brilliant in looking after me and getting the best out of me.

"It's really pleasing to be in this position with two (group) games left, it's been a brilliant start. It's been nice to contribute but hopefully I can finish off with a few more runs."