Harry Brook has made a duck and scores of 80 and six in the three one-day internationals he has played for England

Harry Brook says he "can't really complain" after missing out on a place in England's Cricket World Cup squad.

Ben Stokes was named ahead of Brook, 24, in a preliminary squad to face New Zealand in four ODIs in September.

That followed Test captain Stokes' decision to come out of white-ball retirement as England attempt to defend their 50-over title in India.

"He [Stokes] is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I?" said Brook.

Brook made 363 runs in the recent Ashes Test series and has hit 131 in five matches for the Northern Superchargers during The Hundred this season.

But the Yorkshire batter has played just three one-day internationals to date, top scoring with 80 against South Africa in January.

The Cricket World Cup will take place in October and November, and while England can make changes to their squad up to 28 September, barring injuries, the 15 players named in the preliminary squad will make the trip.

"Obviously it's disappointing [to be omitted], but I can't do anything about it now, you've just got to move on," Brook said.

"I'm trying not to think about it any more. I've not had much conversation with [coach] Matthew [Mott] or [captain] Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back, I was probably going to miss out this time."

Brook has done much to impress across all formats since making his England debut last year, and national selector Luke Wright has admitted it was "as hard a decision as you're ever going to get".

Brook accepted that his lack of ODI experience when compared with Stokes, who was England's match-winner in the last World Cup final against New Zealand, tipped the balance in the Test captain's favour.

"I feel like I'm playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team," added Brook. "There's always something more you could do.

"But I haven't had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England."

Brook omission 'remarkable' - pundits' analysis

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking on BBC Two's coverage of The Hundred on Saturday, said he would have picked Brook ahead of World Cup-winning opener Jason Roy.

"Harry Brook not being in that squad is remarkable," said Vaughan.

"I know he's only played three one-day games but I just think he is such a high-class player. Jason Roy did well in Bangladesh and scored a hundred, but if I was brutal Brook would come in for Jason Roy.

"You can argue that Harry Brook not being in the squad tells you how strong England are.

"Sometimes in sport, special talents come along and Harry Brook has got that gift. Whatever format he's playing, I just think he's such a wonderful player against seam or spin. If I were a betting man, I'd say he will be in India in October - and I don't think it'll be on holiday."

Steven Finn, who took a hat-trick against co-hosts Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, believes England need Brook's "versatility".

"When you're picking World Cup squads, you look at people who can fill a number of roles and you can see Harry Brook batting anywhere from one to six," he said on BBC Two.

"He can be that man against the new ball, he can bat against spin in the middle overs, he has the power to clear the ropes at the back end."

And Finn agreed that Brook could still play a part for England in India: "That squad has been announced… but I think it's subject to change. There is the potential to see one or two changes."