The Hundred women's competition, Ageas Bowl Oval Invincibles 130-6 (100 balls): Bates 55 (46), Scholfield 30 (17), Kapp 27 (22) Southern Brave 132-3 (96 balls): Adams 50* (32), Kemp 41* (21) Brave won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table .

Southern Brave moved two points clear at the top of the Hundred table with a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles at the Ageas Bowl.

Georgia Adams hit an unbeaten 50 from 32 balls and Freya Kemp added 41 from 21 as Brave won with four balls left.

The pair added 73 for the third wicket after Brave slipped to 59-3 early on.

Suzie Bates earlier hit 55 from 46 balls as Invincibles posted 130-6, but defeat means the defending champions cannot now reach the knockout stages.

Brave and Northern Superchargers are already assured of their top-three place, with Welsh Fire needing one win from their final two games to join them.

What else do you need to know?

Adams starred with bat and ball to continue her remarkable Hundred. As well as hitting a match-winning half-century the Brave off-spinner took her 15th wicket of the tournament, at least five more than anyone else.

All-rounder Kemp, playing as a specialist batter because of a back injury, won the match in style with a huge six over mid-on off Eva Gray.

Alice Capsey, the only Invincibles player to hit a half-century so far this tournament, was promoted to opener but fell to Lauren Bell for a two-ball duck.

This was Anya Shrubsole's final match for Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl before she retires from playing at the end of the summer.

The attendance of 10,832 is a record for a Southern Brave women's match at the Ageas Bowl.

'Kemp was unbelievable' - what they said

Match Hero, Brave's Georgia Adams: "It feels good. It is a really special day for Anya Shrubsole, that kept us going, we couldn't let her play last game at the Ageas and not take the win. I'm really pleased we got over the line.

"It was quite unusual that I was out there with a few balls to go but the knock from Freya Kemp was unbelievable. It took the pressure off massively. She's been working really hard so I'm chuffed for her. You can't afford to take your foot off the gas in this competition.

"I have really got into the swing of things with the bowling. I've been told off in the past for not taking it seriously enough so I have been working really hard. It is nice to have the all-rounder status, it does take pressure off and I can contribute to the team in either.

"It is great to get the win over such a strong side, you can't take them or any side in this competition for granted."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.