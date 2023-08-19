Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Moriarty was part of the Surrey squad that won the County Championship in 2022

Yorkshire have agreed to sign on-loan Surrey spinner Dan Moriarty on a three-year contract from the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old joined Yorkshire in June, but will return to Surrey for the remainder of this season.

Moriarty, who took five wickets on his Yorkshire Championship debut against Gloucestershire, said he was "honoured" and "excited" by the move.

"Headingley is a special place to play. I'm looking forward to continue creating special memories," he said. external-link

Managing director of cricket Darren Gough said: "He is a brilliant addition to the team - offering up another bow to our bowling attack.

"He is the kind of player and person who will continue to add so much to our dressing room, and we look forward to him enjoying a long and successful career with the club."

Moriarty has made 60 appearances across all formats so far for Surrey.