Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ajeet Singh Dale has also picked up four wickets in two T20 Blast appearances this season

Gloucestershire fast bowler Ajeet Singh Dale has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season through injury.

The 23-year-old paceman took 4-58 in his side's One-Day Cup win over Northants at Cheltenham on 4 August.

However, he managed to bowl only two overs against Warwickshire three days later after sustaining a left thigh strain.

Singh Dale has taken 15 wickets at an average of 31.66 in Division Two of the County Championship this season.

"Ajeet is unlikely to feature for Shire again before the end of the season next month," a club statement said. external-link

Gloucestershire sit seventh in Division Two with three matches remaining but have qualified for the quarter-final stages of the One-Day Cup.