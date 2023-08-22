Ed Barnard has scored 590 One-Day Cup runs for Warwickshire in 2023

Warwickshire made certain of a home semi-final in the One-Day Cup as Ed Barnard's 100 off 106 balls helped them beat Sussex by one wicket at Hove.

Leicestershire, who did not play in the final round of group games, also made the last four despite rivals Hampshire defeating Kent on the Isle of Wight.

Aneurin Donald's 106 ended Kent's hopes despite Daniel Bell-Drummond's 150.

Keaton Jennings' unbeaten 103 secured Lancashire the last quarter-final spot as they beat Notts by seven wickets.

The two group winners - Warwickshire and Leicestershire - receive byes to next Tuesday's semi-finals where they will face the victors of the two quarter-final matches to be played this weekend.

Elsewhere, Andy Umeed continued his prolific form with a best-of-the-day 172 not out as Somerset overcame Derbyshire by 72 runs and there were 11 centuries in total spread across the eight matches.

Three came in Cardiff, where Sam Northeast's 100 off 105 balls led Glamorgan to a five-wicket victory over Northants, for whom Ricardo Vasconcelos and Rob Keogh reached three figures, while Ryan Patel made 117 as Surrey's victory condemned Essex to bottom spot in Group A.

Ben Wells hammered an unbeaten 108 off 76 balls as Gloucestershire - who were already assured of a quarter-final place - beat Durham in Bristol, while Middlesex defeated Yorkshire at Radlett.

The first quarter-final features Gloucestershire - who took second place in Group B - at home to Lancashire on Friday for the right to take on 2016 winners Warwickshire at Edgbaston in the semis.

Hampshire will face Worcestershire at the Ageas Bowl in the second quarter-final on Sunday, with the victors away to Group A winners Leicestershire in the last four.

Group A: Controlled Jennings sees Lancs through

Keaton Jennings' century was his seventh in List A cricket

Before play began, it was theoretically possible for any of Lancashire, Kent, Notts or Yorkshire to claim the last quarter-final place, but it was the Red Rose county who did so with a dominant display at Welbeck CC.

Notts never recovered after slumping to 23-4 and 42-5 and were bowled out for 185, as Will Williams took 3-32, and Jennings played a superb, controlled captain's innings of 103 not out off 125 balls - with a six and 13 fours - to see Lancashire to 187-3, and a seven-wicket win, in the 41st over.

Kent totalled 325-8 at Newclose as Bell-Drummond shared stands of 134 and 98 with Harry Finch (54) and Alex Blake (46) - and the right-hander struck five sixes and 10 fours in his 133-ball innings before holing out to deep mid-wicket off Ian Holland (3-45).

But Hampshire, already assured of progression, were given a flying start to their chase by Tom Prest's 78 off 75 balls before Donald and Ben Brown (73) then shared 139 in 18 overs for the third wicket.

Matt Parkinson claimed 4-69 and fellow spinner Hamidullah Qadri bowled Donald in the 43rd over, but Felix Organ's 31 not out off 22 balls carried Hampshire to victory on 326-7 with nine balls to spare.

Middlesex rounded off their involvement in the competition with only their second win as Joe Cracknell's 87 off 65 balls helped them beat Yorkshire by five wickets.

Skipper Shan Masood scored 96 and Matthew Revis and Dom Bess both weighed in with 51 as the visitors were bowled out for 253 from the final ball of their innings, but Sam Robson (62) put on 119 with Cracknell as Middlesex reached 254-5 with 15.3 overs to spare, despite Jack Shutt's 4-49.

At Chelmsford, Beau Webster (69) and Noah Thain (63) shared a stand of 109 as Essex made 259-9 but, after Patel's excellent 119-ball century, Luke Griffiths hit the final ball of the match for four to seal a thrilling two-wicket win for Surrey on 261-8.

Group B

Warwickshire began their game against Sussex on top of the table, but could not afford any dramatic slip-ups as they were level on points with Worcestershire.

Tom Haines (55) and Tom Alsop (68) gave Sussex a good foundation but the home side rather lost their way despite Dan Ibrahim's 56 off 46 balls and finished their 50 overs on 275-8.

Barnard and Rob Yates (43) opened up with 82 for the Bears, but the former's dismissal, stumped after attempting an ugly heave off James Coles two balls after reaching his 105-ball ton, left the result in the balance.

However, Danny Briggs hit three successive fours from Sean Hunt's final three deliveries of the penultimate over as Warwickshire triumphed on 279-9.

Andrew Umeed has scored 77, 119, 55, 36, 116 and 172 not out in his last six innings

Umeed's form in the competition has been truly remarkable and he pushed his total runs to 613 with a superb 147-ball knock for Somerset, including six sixes and 11 fours, while Sean Dickson contributed 67 as they posted a total of 333-5.

Josh Davey - in his first game since early July - picked up three wickets as Derbyshire staggered to 56-6 in reply and although Anuj Dal's 110 off 109 balls saved face for the home side, they were finally bowled out for 261 at the start of the 49th over.

It was a high-scoring game in Cardiff where Vasconcelos made 106 off 114 balls and Keogh raced to 100 off 71 in Northamptonshire's 340-5.

But Glamorgan timed their chase well, with Eddie Byrom (50 off 33) and Colin Ingram (69) providing the main support for Northeast, who hit two sixes and 11 fours, before being bowled through the gate by Jack White.

Alex Horton (44) and Billy Root (37) guided Glamorgan home on 343-5 in the 48th over with an unbroken partnership of 81.

Scott Borthwick (57) and David Bedingham (64) batted well for Durham in Bristol, but the latter's run out by Chris Dent, after being called for a quick single, checked their momentum and they were dismissed for 267.

James Bracey began the Gloucestershire reply with 53 off 39 balls before playing on to Brandon Glover, and from 85-3, Wells and Ollie Price - who hit 85 not out to reach 514 runs in the competition - finished the job, adding an unbroken 184.

Wells - drafted in as a late replacement for Graeme van Buuren - only needed 72 balls for his maiden century and ended the game with a boundary off Oliver Gibson as Gloucestershire took just 36.3 overs to reach 269-3 to win by seven wickets.

Quarter-finals

Gloucestershire v Lancashire (Friday 25 August, 11:00 BST)

Hampshire v Worcestershire (Sunday 27 August, 11:00 BST)

Semi-finals

SF1: Leicestershire v Winner QF 1 (Tuesday, 29 August, 14:00 BST)

SF 2: Warwickshire v Winner QF 2 (Tuesday, 29 August, 11:00 BST)