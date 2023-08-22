Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hartley (centre) helped England win the 2017 World Cup when they beat India in the final

England spinner Alex Hartley has announced she will retire from cricket at the end of The Hundred.

The 29-year-old was part of England's 2017 World Cup-winning squad.

Hartley took a break from cricket in May to focus on her mental health before returning for The Hundred with Welsh Fire earlier this month.

"I've loved it, I've hated it, but I am really proud of what I have achieved," Hartley, who last played for England in 2019, told BBC's 'No Balls' podcast.

"I can't believe it. I feel so good."

Hartley made her debut for England in 2016 against Pakistan and played 28 one-day internationals and four T20s.

She was an integral part of England's successful 2017 World Cup campaign, ending the tournament as their second-highest wicket taker and claiming 2-58 as they beat India in the final.

"I've been thinking about it for ages and ages. As if I played cricket for England - that's mad," she added.

Hartley, who has represented North West Thunder in domestic cricket since 2020, said she had been "struggling mentally" for several months when she announced an indefinite break from the sport earlier this year.

She has played three times and taken two wickets in the group stages of The Hundred with Welsh Fire, who sit second in the table and are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds before Tuesday's match against Northern Superchargers.

Welsh Fire would automatically qualify for Sunday's final with a win, while a defeat would mean they will play in Saturday's eliminator.

"I've absolutely loved it with Welsh Fire. The staff have been really supportive, they've been great over the last month," Hartley said.

"I'm looking forward to just having more time. At the moment, it's just work-cricket-work-cricket. I don't have any days off, I haven't seen my school friends for a year because I never have time."

Hartley will continue media work following her retirement. She started the No Balls podcast with North West Thunder team-mate Kate Cross and has featured in the BBC's Test Match Special coverage for a number of events.