David Lloyd will join Derbyshire ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year contract

Glamorgan's Championship captain David Lloyd may not play for the club again after suffering a cracked rib on loan at Derbyshire.

Lloyd was due to re-join Glamorgan for the last three Championship matches.

The 31-year-old is moving to Derbyshire on a permanent basis at the end of the season after 12 years with the Welsh county.

Lloyd was hurt during Derbyshire's One Day Cup match against Warwickshire.

He was hit by a ball from Henry Brookes while batting and appeared to aggravate the injury while fielding on the boundary.

Kiran Carlson is likely to resume the captaincy of the Championship side after deputising for Lloyd during an earlier injury, if he fails to regain fitness.

Eddie Byrom, who also missed the middle of the season through injury, is likely to form an opening partnership with Zain Ul Hassan.

Glamorgan are third in division two of the Championship and have an outside chance of promotion, but have played a game more than two of their rivals.