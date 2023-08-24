Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Umesh Yadav has taken 347 wickets in his first-class career, including 170 in Test matches

Title contenders Essex have signed India seamer Umesh Yadav for the final three County Championship matches of the season.

The 35-year old has played 141 international matches for India, including 57 Tests, taking 288 wickets across all formats.

Yadav will be available for red-ball games at home against Middlesex and Hampshire, and at Northamptonshire.

Essex trail leaders Surrey by 17 points going into those final three games.

It will be a second taste of county cricket for Yadav following his stint with Middlesex last summer, where he was part of their promotion-winning squad before his stay was cut short by a thigh injury.

"I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year.

"I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race," he said. external-link

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath called Yadav's arrival a "superb signing".

"He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now so, as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too," McGrath said.