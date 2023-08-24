Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Wells smashed an unbeaten 108 to help Gloucestershire through to the ODC knockout stages

Gloucestershire batter Ben Wells has been ruled out for the remainder of a season by injury.

The 23-year-old tore a hamstring during his side's One-Day Cup win over Durham on Tuesday - a match in which he scored his maiden List A century.

His unbeaten 108 helped ensure a seven-wicket victory which set-up Friday's home quarter-final against Lancashire.

Keeper-batter Wells played in eight of the county's 12 T20 Blast matches this season, scoring 93 runs.

He made his only County Championship appearance for the club last summer, scoring 40 on debut against Glamorgan.

Last month Wells signed a one-year extension with the club until the end of 2024.