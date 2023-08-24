Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone has been rested from England's upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone dislocated her shoulder during the warm-up for Manchester Originals' final match of the The Hundred against Southern Brave.

Ecclestone was helped off the field at Old Trafford on Wednesday and went to hospital for scans.

It has not yet been confirmed how long she will be ruled out for.

England's next series starts on 31 August against Sri Lanka, but Ecclestone was not named in the squad.

After playing every game in the Ashes and captaining Originals in The Hundred, Ecclestone was rested to manage her workload.

Ecclestone is the number-one ranked bowled in one-day internationals and T20s, and took 10 wickets in the Ashes Test, followed by 10 wickets across both white-ball series.

She took seven wickets in Originals' Hundred campaign as they missed out on qualifying for the knockouts.

Her next cricket is likely to come in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, with the draft for that competition taking place on 3 September.

England are due to tour India in December, but dates have not yet been confirmed for that series.