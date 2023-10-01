With the 2023 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings and speculation for 2024 from all the counties.

Guide to abbreviations REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2023 season are included on the 2023 list. A list of players who were unavailable for the One-Day Cup as they had been selected for The Hundred can be found here. Not included are players signed on short-term arrangements purely for non-competitive friendly matches.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Zaman Khan (Pakistan) Overseas players 2024: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, first half of season)

Possible signings: Derbyshire are reportedly favourites to sign all-rounder Samit Patel external-link following his release by Nottinghamshire.

Other news: Du Plooy's departure leaves Derbyshire needing a new captain for the Championship and T20 Blast.

DURHAM

Overseas players 2023: David Bedingham (South Africa), Matt Kuhnemann (Australia), Ajaz Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Turner (Australia), Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Raymond Toole (New Zealand), Migael Pretorius (South Africa), Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka) Overseas players 2024: David Bedingham external-link (South Africa)

ESSEX

Overseas players 2023: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia), Doug Bracewell (New Zealand), Beau Webster (Australia), Umesh Yadav (India) Overseas players 2024: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

Possible departures: Essex say ex-England captain Alastair Cook will discuss his future now the 2023 season is over, despite media reports claiming he will retire.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas players 2023: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Peter Hatzoglou (Australia), Cam Fletcher (New Zealand), Mitchell Swepson (Australia) Overseas players 2024: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Other news: Lloyd's departure leaves the county needing a new captain for the Championship and T20 Blast, while Championship coach Matthew Maynard left at the end of the 2023 season.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Grant Roelofsen (South Africa), Anwar Ali (Pakistan), Harry Tector (Ireland) Overseas players 2024: TBC

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Ben McDermott (Australia) Overseas players 2024: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

KENT

Overseas players 2023: George Linde (South Africa), Kane Richardson (Australia), Arshdeep Singh (India), Wes Agar (Australia), James Bazley (Australia), Ben Lister (New Zealand), Yuzvendra Chahal (India) Overseas players 2024: TBC

Other news: Director of cricket Paul Downton stepped down at the end of the 2023 season.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Dane Vilas (South Africa), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) Overseas players 2024: TBC

Other news: The county are without a head coach after Glen Chapple left at the end of the 2023 season.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Peter Handscomb (Australia), Naseem Shah (Pakistan), Umar Amin (Pakistan) Overseas players 2024: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Peter Handscomb (Australia)

Possible departures: Seamer Chris Wright's future is unclear after he turned down a new contract at Leicestershire and agreed a move to Sussex which was later cancelled for family reasons.

Other news: Ackermann's departure leaves the county needing a new T20 captain.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas players 2023: Pieter Malan (South Africa), Jayant Yadav (India) Overseas players 2024: TBC

Other news: Murtagh has become a coach following his retirement.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Chris Lynn (Australia), Sam Whiteman (Australia), Andrew Tye (Australia), Chris Tremain (Australia), Jordan Buckingham (Australia), Prithvi Shaw (India), Karun Nair (India) Overseas players 2024: Prithvi Shaw (India, from June)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Dane Paterson (South Africa), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Will Young (New Zealand), Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka) Overseas players 2024: Dane Paterson (South Africa)

SOMERSET

Overseas players 2023: Peter Siddle (Australia), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Curtis Campher (Ireland), Neil Wagner (New Zealand) Overseas players 2024: TBC

SURREY

Overseas players 2023: Kemar Roach (West Indies), Sean Abbott (Australia), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sai Sudharsan (India) Overseas players 2024: TBC

SUSSEX

Overseas players 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Steven Smith (Australia), Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Henry Shipley (New Zealand), Jaydev Unadkat (India) Overseas players 2024: TBC

Possible signings: Sussex are in the market for an experienced seam bowler after Chris Wright's agreed move from Leicestershire was cancelled for family reasons.

Other news: The county will need a new T20 captain for 2024 after releasing Ravi Bopara mid-season during 2023. Coach Paul Farbrace would prefer one captain across all formats, and has hinted that this could be an overseas player.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), Mir Hamza (Pakistan), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) Overseas players 2024: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Navdeep Saini (India), Logan van Beek (Netherlands) Overseas players 2024: TBC

YORKSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Shan Masood (Pakistan), David Wiese (Namibia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Saud Shakeel (Pakistan), Mark Steketee (Australia), Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) Overseas players 2024: Shan Masood (Pakistan)

County ins and outs archive

2023 - 2022 - 2021 - 2020 - 2019 - 2018 - 2017 - 2016 - 2015 - 2014 - 2013 - 2012