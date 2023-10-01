Close menu

County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

From the section Counties

Surrey with the County Championship cup

With the 2023 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings and speculation for 2024 from all the counties.

Guide to abbreviations
REL: ReleasedRET: Retired
YTH: From youth teamsUKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2023 season are included on the 2023 list. A list of players who were unavailable for the One-Day Cup as they had been selected for The Hundred can be found here. Not included are players signed on short-term arrangements purely for non-competitive friendly matches.

Most recent confirmed playing moves
28 September - Northamptonshire spinner Simon Kerrigan retires
28 September - Chris Wright's move from Leicestershire to Sussex is cancelled for family reasons
26 September - Seamer Jake Ball leaves Nottinghamshire

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Zaman Khan (Pakistan)
Overseas players 2024: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, first half of season)
InOut
David Lloyd (Glamorgan)Leus du Plooy (Middlesex)
Pat Brown (Worcestershire)George Scrimshaw (Northamptonshire)
Billy Godleman (REL)
Mark Watt (REL)
Tom Wood (REL)
Archie Harrison (REL)
Mattie McKiernan (RET)
Full Derbyshire squad listLatest Derbyshire news

Possible signings: Derbyshire are reportedly favourites to sign all-rounder Samit Patelexternal-link following his release by Nottinghamshire.

Other news: Du Plooy's departure leaves Derbyshire needing a new captain for the Championship and T20 Blast.

DURHAM

Overseas players 2023: David Bedingham (South Africa), Matt Kuhnemann (Australia), Ajaz Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Turner (Australia), Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Raymond Toole (New Zealand), Migael Pretorius (South Africa), Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka)
Overseas players 2024: David Bedinghamexternal-link (South Africa)
InOut
Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire)Liam Trevaskis (Leicestershire)
Callum Parkinson (Leicestershire)
Full Durham squad listLatest Durham news

ESSEX

Overseas players 2023: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia), Doug Bracewell (New Zealand), Beau Webster (Australia), Umesh Yadav (India)
Overseas players 2024: Simon Harmer (South Africa)
InOut
Jordan Cox (Kent)Dan Lawrence (Surrey)
Full Essex squad listLatest Essex news

Possible departures: Essex say ex-England captain Alastair Cook will discuss his future now the 2023 season is over, despite media reports claiming he will retire.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas players 2023: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Peter Hatzoglou (Australia), Cam Fletcher (New Zealand), Mitchell Swepson (Australia)
Overseas players 2024: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa)
InOut
noneDavid Lloyd (Derbyshire)
Andrew Salter (RET)
Full Glamorgan squad listLatest Glamorgan news

Other news: Lloyd's departure leaves the county needing a new captain for the Championship and T20 Blast, while Championship coach Matthew Maynard left at the end of the 2023 season.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Grant Roelofsen (South Africa), Anwar Ali (Pakistan), Harry Tector (Ireland)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
noneTom Laceexternal-link (REL)
Will Naishexternal-link (REL)
Paul van Meekerenexternal-link (REL)
Jared Warnerexternal-link (REL)
Full Gloucestershire squad listLatest Gloucestershire news

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Ben McDermott (Australia)
Overseas players 2024: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)
InOut
nonenone
Full Hampshire squad listLatest Hampshire news

KENT

Overseas players 2023: George Linde (South Africa), Kane Richardson (Australia), Arshdeep Singh (India), Wes Agar (Australia), James Bazley (Australia), Ben Lister (New Zealand), Yuzvendra Chahal (India)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)Jordan Cox (Essex)
Full Kent squad listLatest Kent news

Other news: Director of cricket Paul Downton stepped down at the end of the 2023 season.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Dane Vilas (South Africa), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
Mitchell Stanley (Worcestershire)Matt Parkinson (Kent)
Danny Lamb (Sussex)
Rob Jones (Worcestershire)
Full Lancashire squad listLatest Lancashire news

Other news: The county are without a head coach after Glen Chapple left at the end of the 2023 season.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Peter Handscomb (Australia), Naseem Shah (Pakistan), Umar Amin (Pakistan)
Overseas players 2024: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Peter Handscomb (Australia)
InOut
Liam Trevaskis (Durham)Colin Ackermann (Durham)
Ben Cox (Worcestershire)Callum Parkinson (Durham)
Full Leicestershire squad listLatest Leicestershire news

Possible departures: Seamer Chris Wright's future is unclear after he turned down a new contract at Leicestershire and agreed a move to Sussex which was later cancelled for family reasons.

Other news: Ackermann's departure leaves the county needing a new T20 captain.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas players 2023: Pieter Malan (South Africa), Jayant Yadav (India)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire)Tim Murtagh (RET)
Full Middlesex squad listLatest Middlesex news

Other news: Murtagh has become a coach following his retirement.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Chris Lynn (Australia), Sam Whiteman (Australia), Andrew Tye (Australia), Chris Tremain (Australia), Jordan Buckingham (Australia), Prithvi Shaw (India), Karun Nair (India)
Overseas players 2024: Prithvi Shaw (India, from June)
InOut
George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire)Tom Taylor (Worcestershire)
George Bartlett (Somerset)Gareth Berg (RET)
Simon Kerrigan (RET)
Full Northants squad listLatest Northants news

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Dane Paterson (South Africa), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Will Young (New Zealand), Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka)
Overseas players 2024: Dane Paterson (South Africa)
InOut
Dillon Pennington (Worcestershire)Samit Patel (REL)
Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)Jake Ball (REL)
Jack Haynes (Worcestershire)
Full Notts squad listLatest Notts news

SOMERSET

Overseas players 2023: Peter Siddle (Australia), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Curtis Campher (Ireland), Neil Wagner (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
noneGeorge Bartlett (Northamptonshire)
Steven Davies (RET)
Jack Brooks (REL)
Full Somerset squad listLatest Somerset news

SURREY

Overseas players 2023: Kemar Roach (West Indies), Sean Abbott (Australia), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sai Sudharsan (India)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
Dan Lawrence (Essex)Dan Moriarty (Yorkshire)
Full Surrey squad listLatest Surrey news

SUSSEX

Overseas players 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Steven Smith (Australia), Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Henry Shipley (New Zealand), Jaydev Unadkat (India)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
Danny Lamb (Lancashire)none
Full Sussex squad listLatest Sussex news

Possible signings: Sussex are in the market for an experienced seam bowler after Chris Wright's agreed move from Leicestershire was cancelled for family reasons.

Other news: The county will need a new T20 captain for 2024 after releasing Ravi Bopara mid-season during 2023. Coach Paul Farbrace would prefer one captain across all formats, and has hinted that this could be an overseas player.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), Mir Hamza (Pakistan), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
noneEthan Brookes (Worcestershire)
Full Warwickshire squad listLatest Warwickshire news

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Navdeep Saini (India), Logan van Beek (Netherlands)
Overseas players 2024: TBC
InOut
Rob Jones (Lancashire)Dillon Pennington (Nottinghamshire)
Ethan Brookes (Warwickshire)Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)
Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire)Jack Haynes (Nottinghamshire)
Pat Brown (Derbyshire)
Ben Cox (Leicestershire)
Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire)
Full Worcestershire squad listLatest Worcestershire news

YORKSHIRE

Overseas players 2023: Shan Masood (Pakistan), David Wiese (Namibia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Saud Shakeel (Pakistan), Mark Steketee (Australia), Ryan Rickelton (South Africa)
Overseas players 2024: Shan Masood (Pakistan)
InOut
Dan Moriarty (Surrey)none
Full Yorkshire squad listLatest Yorkshire news

County ins and outs archive

2023 - 2022 - 2021 - 2020 - 2019 - 2018 - 2017 - 2016 - 2015 - 2014 - 2013 - 2012

Top Stories