With the 2023 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings and speculation for 2024 from all the counties.
Guide to abbreviations
REL: Released
RET: Retired
YTH: From youth teams
UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties
Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021.
Players who moved counties or retired during the 2023 season are included on the 2023 list. A list of players who were unavailable for the One-Day Cup as they had been selected for The Hundred can be found here. Not included are players signed on short-term arrangements purely for non-competitive friendly matches.
Possible signings: Derbyshire are reportedly favourites to sign all-rounder Samit Patel following his release by Nottinghamshire.
Other news: Du Plooy's departure leaves Derbyshire needing a new captain for the Championship and T20 Blast.
DURHAM
Overseas players 2023: David Bedingham (South Africa), Matt Kuhnemann (Australia), Ajaz Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Turner (Australia), Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Raymond Toole (New Zealand), Migael Pretorius (South Africa), Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka)
Overseas players 2023: George Linde (South Africa), Kane Richardson (Australia), Arshdeep Singh (India), Wes Agar (Australia), James Bazley (Australia), Ben Lister (New Zealand), Yuzvendra Chahal (India)
Possible signings: Sussex are in the market for an experienced seam bowler after Chris Wright's agreed move from Leicestershire was cancelled for family reasons.
Other news: The county will need a new T20 captain for 2024 after releasing Ravi Bopara mid-season during 2023. Coach Paul Farbrace would prefer one captain across all formats, and has hinted that this could be an overseas player.
WARWICKSHIRE
Overseas players 2023: Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), Mir Hamza (Pakistan), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies)