Liam Trevaskis has taken 34 wickets in first-class cricket and made seven half-centuries

Leicestershire have agreed to sign Durham spin bowler Liam Trevaskis on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old left-armer, who was born in Carlisle, will move to Grace Road for the 2024 county season.

He made his debut for Durham in 2017 and has taken 125 wickets for the club in all formats of the game.

Trevaskis will be a like-for-like replacement for fellow spinner Callum Parkinson, who agreed a deal with Durham in June to start next summer.

He has only played two of Durham's 11 County Championship games this summer, which director of cricket Marcus North acknowledged was a factor in his decision.

"Opportunities in red-ball cricket have been limited for Liam this year and in order to play more first-class cricket he has decided to make the move to Leicestershire," the Australian said.

"He has played his part in many match-winning performances for Durham over the years and his attitude around the group has been positive throughout his time, we wish him the best in the move."

Trevaskis showed his white-ball ability by taking 12 wickets at an average of 26.91 and scoring 192 runs for Durham in the current One-Day Cup, but unlike Leicestershire, they did not qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

"I am very excited to be joining Leicestershire for the next part of my career," he said.

"Now is the right time for me to be playing regularly across all formats, which is something that Leicestershire was able to offer me. The team looks in a great place, with talent across the board and quality overseas players.

"I'm hoping to make a positive impact and I look forward to helping the club win games in the seasons to come."