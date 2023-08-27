Close menu

The Hundred 2023: Tammy Beaumont & Nat Sciver-Brunt in BBC Sport readers' team of women's competition

As the third season of the women's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.

There are England stars, an up-and-coming batter and some of the best overseas players in the world.

Take a look at the team and share your thoughts on the team using #bbccricketexternal-link.

1. Tammy Beaumont (Welsh Fire) - selected in 85% of teams

Innings: 8 Runs: 290 Average: 41.42 Strike-rate: 153.43

2. Danni Wyatt (Southern Brave) - 56%

Innings: 8 Runs: 236 Average: 29.50 Strike-rate: 138.01

3. Phoebe Litchfield (Northern Superchargers) - 63%

Innings: 8 Runs: 266 Average: 38.00 Strike-rate: 133.66

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) - 78%

Innings: 7 Runs: 216 Average: 43.20 Strike-rate: 160.00

5. Maia Bouchier (Southern Brave) - 71%

Innings: 8 Runs: 264 Average: 44.00 Strike-rate: 138.21

6. Amy Jones (Birmingham Phoenix) - 55%

Innings: 7 Runs: 163 Average: 32.60 Strike-rate: 129.36 Dismissals: 7

7. Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles) - 68%

Games: 7 Wickets: 11 Average: 12.54 Economy (runs conceded per six balls): 5.91; Innings: 7 Runs scored: 147 Average: 29.40 Strike-rate: 123.52

8. Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals) - 71%

Games: 5 Wickets: 7 Average: 13.00 Economy: 6.50

9. Georgia Wareham (Northern Superchargers) - 60%

Games: 9 Wickets: 11 Average: 17.27 Economy: 6.51

10. Sarah Glenn (London Spirit) - 77%

Games: 6 Wickets: 11 Average: 10.81 Economy: 5.95

11. Shabnim Ismail (Welsh Fire) - 89%

Games: 8 Wickets: 11 Average: 15.00 Economy: 7.07

All stats correct up to and including 26 August.

Who just missed out?

Georgia Adams (51%), Kirstie Gordon (40%), Katie Levick (39%), Sophia Dunkley (30%), Alice Davidson-Richards (24%).

Who did the pundits pick?

We asked Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan and 2017 World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley to pick their teams and this is what they came up with...

Vaughan: Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Shabnim Ismail, Kirstie Gordon, Katie Levick.

Hartley: Bryony Smith, Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Wareham, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Mahika Gaur.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:22

    Should also add that whilst I think The Hundred is a hindrance to the men's game, there's no doubt it's been brilliant in raising the profile & standard of the women's game. I guess it wouldn't have worked so well without being hitched to the men's competition, but in time I'd suggest they ditch the men's version & keep the women's 100. Should be able to stand on it's own feet now.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:11

    Surprised Rhianna Southby doesn't get a mention. She's been brilliant behind the stumps all competition & was unlucky to get pipped by Bess Heath in the England squad. I guess she doesn't have the batting to back up her keeping, but much like with Foakes in the men's team, I think on balance it's folly not to select the best keeper & for me Southby looks like Jones's natural successor.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 16:16

      N2019 replied:
      She's also just been responsible for a good dismissal in the final - that's the trouble with picking such teams before the tournament has finished.

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 15:41

    85%of the country pick Tammy Beaumont including both commentators picks yet still isn't in the t20 team? Only Danni wyatt scored more runs and that was 5 playing more innings? Also scored highest innings in tournament? Really think leaving her out is terrible!
    Captained brilliant in the series too truly terrible decision for me

