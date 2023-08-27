Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

As the third season of the women's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.

There are England stars, an up-and-coming batter and some of the best overseas players in the world.

Take a look at the team and share your thoughts on the team using #bbccricket external-link .

1. Tammy Beaumont (Welsh Fire) - selected in 85% of teams

Innings: 8 Runs: 290 Average: 41.42 Strike-rate: 153.43

2. Danni Wyatt (Southern Brave) - 56%

Innings: 8 Runs: 236 Average: 29.50 Strike-rate: 138.01

3. Phoebe Litchfield (Northern Superchargers) - 63%

Innings: 8 Runs: 266 Average: 38.00 Strike-rate: 133.66

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) - 78%

Innings: 7 Runs: 216 Average: 43.20 Strike-rate: 160.00

5. Maia Bouchier (Southern Brave) - 71%

Innings: 8 Runs: 264 Average: 44.00 Strike-rate: 138.21

6. Amy Jones (Birmingham Phoenix) - 55%

Innings: 7 Runs: 163 Average: 32.60 Strike-rate: 129.36 Dismissals: 7

7. Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles) - 68%

Games: 7 Wickets: 11 Average: 12.54 Economy (runs conceded per six balls): 5.91; Innings: 7 Runs scored: 147 Average: 29.40 Strike-rate: 123.52

8. Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals) - 71%

Games: 5 Wickets: 7 Average: 13.00 Economy: 6.50

9. Georgia Wareham (Northern Superchargers) - 60%

Games: 9 Wickets: 11 Average: 17.27 Economy: 6.51

10. Sarah Glenn (London Spirit) - 77%

Games: 6 Wickets: 11 Average: 10.81 Economy: 5.95

11. Shabnim Ismail (Welsh Fire) - 89%

Games: 8 Wickets: 11 Average: 15.00 Economy: 7.07

All stats correct up to and including 26 August.

Who just missed out?

Georgia Adams (51%), Kirstie Gordon (40%), Katie Levick (39%), Sophia Dunkley (30%), Alice Davidson-Richards (24%).

Who did the pundits pick?

We asked Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan and 2017 World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley to pick their teams and this is what they came up with...

Vaughan: Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Shabnim Ismail, Kirstie Gordon, Katie Levick.

Hartley: Bryony Smith, Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Wareham, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Mahika Gaur.

Pick your team

It is not too late to pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link , but your selections will not change the final team.