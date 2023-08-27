The Hundred 2023: Jos Buttler & Harry Brook in BBC Sport readers' team of men's competition
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
As the third season of the men's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.
There are plenty of England stars, plus a few still hoping to force their way into the World Cup squad, as well as some top-class overseas players.
Take a look at the team and share your thoughts using #bbccricket.
1. Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals) - selected in 97% of teams
Innings: 9 Runs: 380 Average: 47.50 Strike-rate: 149.50 Dismissals: 8
2. Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles) - 61%
Innings: 8 Runs: 213 Average: 26.62 Strike-rate: 160.15; Wickets: 3 Average: 13.00 Economy: 6.68
3. Harry Brook (Northern Superchargers) - 97%
Innings: 7 Runs: 238 Average: 47.60 Strike-rate: 196.69
4. Heinrich Klaasen (Oval Invincibles) - 58%
Innings: 7 Runs: 189 Average: 31.50 Strike-rate: 178.30
5. Colin Munro (Trent Rockets) - 51%
Innings: 7 Runs: 221 Average: 36.83 Strike-rate: 158.99
6. Daniel Sams (Trent Rockets) - 51%
Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 17.91 Economy (runs conceded per six balls): 9.62; Innings: 7 Runs: 128 Average: 21.33 Strike-rate: 175.34
7. Jamie Overton (Manchester Originals) - 44%
Games: 9 Wickets: 3 Average: 33.33 Economy: 8.00; Innings: 8 Runs: 174 Average: 34.80 Strike-rate: 189.13
8. Chris Jordan (Southern Brave) - 72%
Games: 6 Wickets: 9 Average: 14.33 Economy: 8.50; Innings: 4 Runs: 107 Average: 53.50 Strike-rate: 201.88
9. Adil Rashid (Northern Superchargers) - 71%
Games: 8 Wickets: 11 Average: 17.36 Economy: 7.53
10. Reece Topley (Northern Superchargers) - 46%
Games: 8 Wickets: 13 Average: 16.00 Economy: 8.60
11. Tymal Mills (Southern Brave) - 72%
Games: 9 Wickets: 16 Average: 13.06 Economy: 7.83
All stats correct up to and including 26 August.
Who just missed out?
Gus Atkinson (42%), Tom Curran (41%), Sam Billings (40%), David Willey (33%), Joe Root (32%) and Jordan Cox (31%)
Who did the pundits pick?
We asked Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan and 2017 World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley to pick their teams and this is what they came up with...
Vaughan: Adam Rossington, Jos Buttler, Colin Muno, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills.
Hartley: Jos Buttler, Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Clarke, Harry Brook, Colin Munro, Heinrich Klaasen, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills.
Pick your team
It is not too late to pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricket, but your selections will not change the final team.
Men's team of the tournament
Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.
Plus a really think Jos Buttler played a few underhand tactics in his performance t get welsh fire eliminated so really hope the lose final know
Then to sack off the women eliminator half way through rather than reduce men match was a disgrace! Equality failed there
This was completely undone yesterday by abandoning the women's eliminator so that the men's could get a full 100 balls. They should have both been reduced to 50 balls. Ridiculous decision.
Your tv commentary and footage on 23/08 on Manchester Originals v Southern Brave Men was abysmal.