The Hundred 2023: Jos Buttler & Harry Brook in BBC Sport readers' team of men's competition

As the third season of the men's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.

There are plenty of England stars, plus a few still hoping to force their way into the World Cup squad, as well as some top-class overseas players.

1. Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals) - selected in 97% of teams

Innings: 9 Runs: 380 Average: 47.50 Strike-rate: 149.50 Dismissals: 8

2. Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles) - 61%

Innings: 8 Runs: 213 Average: 26.62 Strike-rate: 160.15; Wickets: 3 Average: 13.00 Economy: 6.68

3. Harry Brook (Northern Superchargers) - 97%

Innings: 7 Runs: 238 Average: 47.60 Strike-rate: 196.69

4. Heinrich Klaasen (Oval Invincibles) - 58%

Innings: 7 Runs: 189 Average: 31.50 Strike-rate: 178.30

5. Colin Munro (Trent Rockets) - 51%

Innings: 7 Runs: 221 Average: 36.83 Strike-rate: 158.99

6. Daniel Sams (Trent Rockets) - 51%

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 17.91 Economy (runs conceded per six balls): 9.62; Innings: 7 Runs: 128 Average: 21.33 Strike-rate: 175.34

7. Jamie Overton (Manchester Originals) - 44%

Games: 9 Wickets: 3 Average: 33.33 Economy: 8.00; Innings: 8 Runs: 174 Average: 34.80 Strike-rate: 189.13

8. Chris Jordan (Southern Brave) - 72%

Games: 6 Wickets: 9 Average: 14.33 Economy: 8.50; Innings: 4 Runs: 107 Average: 53.50 Strike-rate: 201.88

9. Adil Rashid (Northern Superchargers) - 71%

Games: 8 Wickets: 11 Average: 17.36 Economy: 7.53

10. Reece Topley (Northern Superchargers) - 46%

Games: 8 Wickets: 13 Average: 16.00 Economy: 8.60

11. Tymal Mills (Southern Brave) - 72%

Games: 9 Wickets: 16 Average: 13.06 Economy: 7.83

All stats correct up to and including 26 August.

Who just missed out?

Gus Atkinson (42%), Tom Curran (41%), Sam Billings (40%), David Willey (33%), Joe Root (32%) and Jordan Cox (31%)

Who did the pundits pick?

We asked Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan and 2017 World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley to pick their teams and this is what they came up with...

Vaughan: Adam Rossington, Jos Buttler, Colin Muno, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills.

Hartley: Jos Buttler, Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Clarke, Harry Brook, Colin Munro, Heinrich Klaasen, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:13

    Why was Sam Curran not an option?

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 15:57

    Harry Brook left out of the t20 world cup is a joke as his preformances prove!
    Plus a really think Jos Buttler played a few underhand tactics in his performance t get welsh fire eliminated so really hope the lose final know

    • Reply posted by Forest, today at 16:16

      Forest replied:
      There is no T20 World Cup coming up that was last year

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 15:52

    The best thing about the Hundred has been giving exposure to the women's game.
    Then to sack off the women eliminator half way through rather than reduce men match was a disgrace! Equality failed there

  • Comment posted by Happy Birthday, today at 15:38

    The best thing about the Hundred has been giving exposure to the women's game.

    This was completely undone yesterday by abandoning the women's eliminator so that the men's could get a full 100 balls. They should have both been reduced to 50 balls. Ridiculous decision.

    • Reply posted by martyn, today at 15:46

      martyn replied:
      Totally agree was a terrible decision welsh fire was totally in charge and the must feel gutted as two 2⃣ games missed for rain n probably robbed them.

  • Comment posted by Corder, today at 15:33

    If the ECB had any sense they would scrap the 100 and put the same money and effort into the T20 Blast, then that would be a much better competition. It would also help to rationalise and make a better cricket schedule for Internationals (all formats) and county cricket with whom we associate.
    Your tv commentary and footage on 23/08 on Manchester Originals v Southern Brave Men was abysmal.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 15:40

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Agreed. The schedule is far too cluttered without this nonsense.

      They should get rid of 50 over ODIs too and stick with Test and T20.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 15:25

    Don't know anyone who cares, how the teams are cobbled together is anyone's guess but we do I guess get to see bowlers being congratulated on a wicket when the ball so poor was just caught inside the rope, how does that work and the reverse sweep getting more wickets than runs in true terms.

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 15:17

    Well done impartial BBC by finally have a comments section on a Hundred article on the final day of the tournament. Your political bias has been noted and mocked for years, shameful to see it now extending to sport.

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 15:19

      wallydog replied:
      Always been the same with sport.

