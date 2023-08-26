Close menu

Sophie Ecclestone: England spinner out of Women's Big Bash with dislocated shoulder

Sophie Ecclestone holding an ice pack on her injured shoulder
Sophie Ecclestone was injured in the warm up for Manchester Originals' final match of the The Hundred on Wednesday

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone will miss the Big Bash League in Australia after dislocating her shoulder, the England and Wales Cricket Board says.

Ecclestone, 24, was hurt in the warm-up for Manchester Originals' final match of the The Hundred on Wednesday.

She was helped off the field at Old Trafford and taken to hospital.

"After scans and further assessment, the ECB can confirm she will be unavailable for the Women's Big Bash League," a statement read.

Ecclestone had already been rested for England's forthcoming T20 and ODI games against Sri Lanka, which start on 31 August.

She played every game in the recent Ashes series against Australia and captained the Originals in The Hundred.

The number-one ranked bowler in one-day and T20 internationals took 10 wickets in the Ashes Test, followed by 10 wickets across both white-ball series.

She also took seven wickets in Originals' Hundred campaign as they missed out on qualifying for the knockouts.

The Women's Big Bash League starts on 19 October with the draft taking place on 3 September.

  • Comment posted by fu, today at 12:09

    Bowls left, bats right. Going to be sore when she gets back to training. Would help if the writer could put which arm it is for us who use speaking computers.

  • Comment posted by EL_NANDO, today at 12:05

    She refused to play while Luis Rubiales is still in his post.

    • Reply posted by fu, today at 12:11

      fu replied:
      Sophie's too classy to play for that crotch grabber.

  • Comment posted by Poppet, today at 11:20

    A great shame, a super cricketer and appears to have a great character. Can only wish Sophie a speedy recovery and maybe a little break from cricket could in the long run actually benefit her. Give her chance to relax, recharge her batteries and recover from other niggles. Plenty more franchise cricket for her when she does return.

