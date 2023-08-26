Close menu

England v New Zealand: Injured Josh Tongue replaced by Chris Jordan in hosts' squad

Cricket

England's Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith
Josh Tongue (left) took five wickets for England in the second Ashes Test against Australia

Pace bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's T20 series against New Zealand through injury.

Tongue, 25, was due to feature in white-ball cricket for the first time after impressing in Tests against Ireland and Australia this summer.

Chris Jordan, who is England's record wicket-taker in T20s, replaces Tongue for the four-match series that starts on Wednesday at Chester-Le-Street.

Tongue joins fellow uncapped bowler John Turner in pulling out with injury.

The injury means Tongue will also be missing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred eliminator against Southern Brave on Saturday.

The Worcestershire bowler took 10 wickets in two Tests earlier in the summer and impressed with his bounce and movement.

The second and third T20s on 1 and 3 September are live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 12:13

    Modern fast bowlers always appear to be injured.
    The reason could be they bowl with a chest on action. Rather with a side on one. Much less strain if a right arm bowler looks behind his left arm upon delivery.

  • Comment posted by Ian H, today at 12:07

    No issues with Jordan, he seems in decent slog form. I'm more bothered that Ben Sokes seems to have ousted Brook for the upcoming World Cup

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 12:10

      Clive Thomas replied:
      Different game. The upcoming World Cup is the 50 over version, this is T20.

  • Comment posted by Derek Colwell, today at 12:03

    As a Worcestershire supporter seeing the headline "Josh Tongue injured" is no surprise. He has been so unlucky during his career

    • Reply posted by DW, today at 12:08

      DW replied:
      That's why his lack of loyalty to the club who stuck by him through all the injures is shocking.Well rid of him and Haynes, Pennington

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 11:59

    The so called impartial BBC has managed to go through the whole of the dreaded 💯 without a single comments section after any of the games. They are already a laughing stock for their obvious political bias, shameful to see this now extends to sport also.

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 11:57

    Good to see the dreaded 💯 preparing players well for england duty. Perhaps the ECB should effectively ban them from playing in the summer pantomime, as they do most of them in the Blast. Somehow I don't think that will happen though, but in the meantime the ECB are reaping what they are sowing.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 11:56

    I really fail to see why Livingstone is in the squad. He's had a lousy season including the IPL. I suspect we'll see him come into bat, slog a boundary first ball and then get out.

  • Comment posted by babs, today at 11:55

    Jordan played well in hundred .deserves to be in England squad ,agree with nasser hundred final should be at the oval not boring lords !!

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 11:39

    There's always talk of giving young blood an opportunity. I'm not against that in itself but I am against discarding players of value in favour of upcoming talent.
    If we don't develop teams organically we end up always looking ahead rather than at "the now".
    CJ has a proven worth, particularly at the death, can contribute with the bat and is deserving of another chance surely ?

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 11:45

      Clive Thomas replied:
      You obviously haven't read the article as it clearly states Chris Jordan is replacing Josh Tongue.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 11:38

    Exciting Top 3 Duckett, Jacks, Brook.

    Salt and Smeed unlucky to miss out, but can’t argue with the Top 3 there.

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 11:44

      Clive Thomas replied:
      Duckett, Jacks and Brook won't be the Top 3. Buttler and Bairstow open for England in T20 internationals and Malan is usually number 3, although they may try someone else for experience it won't be Jacks or Brook.

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 11:36

    Does anyone else worry England are going to get a kicking from an NZ team which several of the best players in the Hundred can't even get into the squad?

  • Comment posted by EddieTheBarsteward, today at 11:35

    Jordan's still a fine fielder, and he's had an impactful 100 with both bat and ball - big opportunity for those selected to press their ODI World Cup cases.

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 11:29

    I get Jordan as the 'safe' option, but why not give a young player with potential a chance. They won't gain experience watching it on tv

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 11:53

      Happy Birthday replied:
      But will people pay to watch it in TV if it's someone they've never heard of - this is all the ECB care about.

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 11:26

    If Jordan wasn't considered good enough for the original squad, why is he now thought of as a perfect replacement? Surely the selectors should be looking ahead and giving others a chance

  • Comment posted by Farnz, today at 11:13

    The selectors should gone for Dan Lawrence and told him to bowl pace - with his bonkers action he would be quite effective as the batters wouldn't be able see through the tears of hilarity.

    • Reply posted by bean43, today at 11:40

      bean43 replied:
      I think he’s in better form than Livingstone, and has looked impressive in the blast.

  • Comment posted by NVM, today at 11:10

    How can anyone say Jordan is finished when he took 3 wickets so convincingly in the Hundred the other day? He bats really well and is still an amazing bowler. Frankly, I was surprised he was left out in the first place!

    • Reply posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 11:14

      Colonel Sanders replied:
      Not many better fielders either than Jordan. Safest hands around.

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 11:09

    Shame for Josh your time will come again. Look forward England to our younger generation.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:09

    Tongue is not a T20 bowler, far too expensive. Do they select on performances or 'who you know'.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 10:58

    Jordan is finished hence he wasn't in the original squad. To call him up now is crazy

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 11:06

      Dave replied:
      Have you watched the 100 at all? Jordan has put in some outstanding performances - hardly finished !

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 10:57

    Josh unlucky they are a good team so you might not have got much of a look in. Just work on next year and hope you get fixed.

  • Comment posted by Dirk, today at 10:56

    Why are so many English fast bowlers always injured? It doesn't seem to happen so much to fast bowlers in other countries.

    • Reply posted by TvLicenceMan, today at 11:09

      TvLicenceMan replied:
      Same reason that there is scaremongering for dogs dying of heat exhaustion yet you go to hot countries dogs are sleeping outside in the heat.

