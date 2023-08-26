Close menu

England v New Zealand: Hosts comfortably win first T20 by seven wickets

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Seat Unique Riverside

First T20, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street:
New Zealand 139-9 (20 overs): Phillips 41 (38); L Wood 3-37, Carse 3-23
England 143-3 (14 overs): Malan 54 (42), Brook 43 (27)
England won by seven wickets with 36 balls to spare
England comprehensively thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets with a professional performance in the first T20 of their four-match series at Chester-le-Street.

Switching formats for their first action since the Ashes a month ago, the hosts romped to victory in a chase of 140 with six overs to spare.

Jonny Bairstow nicked the second ball of the chase to slip but Dawid Malan made a composed 54 from 42 balls.

The left-hander fell with 24 needed from 48 but Harry Brook struck an unbeaten 27-ball 43 to take England home - two towering sixes reinforcing the surprise at his omission from England's provisional squad for their 50-over World Cup defence in India this autumn.

A professional bowling performance from England set up the win by restricting New Zealand to 139-9.

Luke Wood was hit for three sixes in the first over but recovered to take 3-37 while pace bowler Brydon Carse claimed an impressive 3-23 on his T20 debut at his home ground - the tourists never able to get going after their fast start.

The series continues on Friday in Manchester.

England start well on road to India

Although a different format, this series is played against the backdrop of England's World Cup defence beginning in five weeks - a tournament that starts with a rematch of the epic 2019 final against New Zealand.

England have not played short-form cricket since March but there was little sense of rust on their return - something that cannot be said for the Black Caps.

Captain Jos Buttler has spoken of his desire to experiment in the T20 leg - eight 50-over matches against the Kiwis and Ireland will be used to fine tune for the World Cup - and two bowlers not part of the squad for India took the most credit.

Wood and Carse adapted to conditions on a slow pitch and kept New Zealand to a score well below par before Malan, one of those travelling to the World Cup, built after taking only three from his first nine balls in an innings that will give him confidence at the start of a big three months.

Brook was by far the most fluent batter amid further England experimentation later, with Buttler dropping himself down the order from his usual place as a T20 opener - Will Jacks taking his place and scoring 22 from 12.

Liam Livingstone was pushed ahead of Buttler to number five and he finished the game emphatically by pulling a mighty six into the crowd.

Tougher tests will come, New Zealand were ragged with bat and ball, but this was an encouraging start for England.

Wood & Carse impress

When Finn Allen pumped Wood over mid-off before thrashing the left-armer twice over the leg side, a score well in excess of 160 looked likely.

But, having dragged their length back in the absence of new-ball swing, Wood nicked off classy opener Devon Conway for three from eight balls as the turnaround began.

The tall and pacey Carse bowled well, hitting a hard length. He conceded one from his first over and bowled Allen in his second - the opener hitting 18 from his first five balls but only three from his next 10.

Wood mixed his pace effectively. He bowled Tim Seifert with a slower ball for nine and had Glenn Phillips, the only New Zealand batter to threaten with 41 from 38, taken at long-off with another cutter - a wicket that ended any hopes of a big finish for New Zealand.

Bowling the final over, Carse then bowled Adam Milne with another length ball before Ish Sodhi skied him to Sam Curran in the deep.

In between Wood and Carse's bursts, Moeen Ali, Livingstone and Adil Rashid - England's three spinners who will have a large role to play in India - took a wicket apiece.

'No-one saying Brook is not a superstar' - reaction

Player of the match, Brydon Carse: "Obviously a great start to my T20 career, awesome to play in front of my home crowd here at Durham and put a good performance in for the team.

"I just try to keep to my strengths, try to hit the top of the stumps and it paid off, picking up that crucial wicket at that time."

England captain Jos Buttler, speaking to BBC Test Match Special: "[Harry Brook] is a class player. No-one is saying they don't rate him or think he is a superstar. He has been a key part of the T20 side for the best part of a year and will be a key part for the next 10 years."

On whether there will be further experimentation in the rest of the series: "We want to find out a little bit about people and give [Surrey fast bowler] Gus Atkinson his chance. That will be exciting. We will manage it but we do want to win the game and the series."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee on Sky Sports: "It was no doubt not our best effort but we've got a couple of days to turn it round.

"The way they took early wickets stalls any momentum but our assessment of the wicket was probably a bit off and with the ball we just had to try and take as many wickets as we could."

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 21:22

    How can we not take Brook to the World Cup

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:54

      Shakespeare replied:
      50 over cricket is fast becoming irrelevant - why would he want to go?

      Brook is a superstar and is already a fixture in the Test and T20 teams; why bother playing 59 over cricket too when his schedule is already cluttered?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:26

    Harry Brook has got to be in the World Cup squad. He has got to. It would be criminal if he was left out just to accommodate Stokes when he has not played ODI for a while

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:55

      Shakespeare replied:
      I wouldn't if I was him. I'd prefer to keep my powder dry for the formats that matter and leave 50 over cricket to the also rans.

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 21:20

    Very comfortable win for England. Brook needs to go to the world cup

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:56

      Shakespeare replied:
      Brook is too good for 50 over cricket.

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 21:47

    As much as I love Stokes, the ECB's made an absolute clanger leaving out Brook for him. He hits the ball so cleanly, never ever slogs it either.

    • Reply posted by ulsterghost, today at 21:52

      ulsterghost replied:
      I couldn't agree more... terrible decision

  • Comment posted by amit, today at 21:09

    Makes Brook’s non selection in the ODI WC even more puzzling.

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 21:11

      all together replied:
      he may make it yet

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 21:21

    Brook and Jacks are going to win England a lot of T20 games over the next 5 years.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:56

      Shakespeare replied:
      Agreed. Brook will win a lot of games for England and Hyderabad.

  • Comment posted by DERRICK 5763, today at 21:44

    Surely, surely Brook must be selected in Englands World Cup Squad. Or is it too late for him?

    • Reply posted by guscaeser, today at 21:55

      guscaeser replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 21:26

    Dreadful commentary
    The stuff about Mo's finger!
    He was sent some honey based rememdy at some point. That was never critisized by McGrath or Maxwell as suggested by Rainford-Brent. What was questioned was a spray used on the boundry prior to that. And that got dealt with!
    I'll finish where I started. The BBC commentary is dreadful

    • Reply posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 21:30

      TRENT BRIDGE MAN replied:
      At least KP wasn’t on Sky

  • Comment posted by gymarshy , today at 21:10

    We have to find a way to get Brook back in the fold

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, today at 21:15

      Roy Simmons replied:
      Means ditching somebody Your choice?

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 21:59

    The result was comprehensive but the best aspect of the whole fixture was its location. Durham have been left out in the cold by ECB for far too long. Great to see the crowds up in the NE again.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 21:12

    Malan ok with MSM experts who wanted him ditched. Luckily not the selectors. Wouldn't win many.

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 21:10

    good win great to have real cricket back so much more enjoyable

    • Reply posted by TracyBoulton, today at 22:18

      TracyBoulton replied:
      It is interesting you think T20 is real cricket with implication 40 balls less is not, that is funny and really very strange!

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 21:23

    Thank god Buttler isn’t the Test captain with reviews like that!!!

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 21:11

    A tidy win with a new look squad to trial things so all happy days then.

    Malan does what he does best coming and helping stabilise the innings plus good to chase a lower score as normal we can or may struggle chasing these scores.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 21:19

      Captain Obvious replied:
      Definitely take your point and I will be proven wrong many times but this side can chase down anything, Curran in at 8, rash or carse 9 and 10 and luke wood at 11 😄 that is insane! It won't always work but no batting lineup is stronger than England's right now

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 21:19

    Enjoyable, love to see Brook included next time out.

  • Comment posted by Captain Obvious , today at 21:11

    Don't want to overplay it as not much on the line here but England look so strong in all 3 departments, reasons why 20 over and 50 over world cup holders, playing in India will be much tougher at the world cup 50 over but a lot of the team here will be playing, take a good team to beat them especially with others coming back in, loving it

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 21:16

      dunc brownley replied:
      Always posted we have such a vast talent of White ball players now, so when needed they just slot into the Team set up.

      True India will be a challenge and if we want to retain the Trophy then we have to knuckle down and prove we can perform very well.

  • Comment posted by NeilP, today at 22:08

    HUGE mistake leaving Brook out. Makes zero sense

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 21:10

    I think Jos Buttler is very good.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:22

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Not at review decisions 🤣🤣🤣otherwise yes very good

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 21:54

    leaving g brook out. we will regret it. . hope stokes is going to be worth it. .

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 21:10

    I blame the 100 for this win !

    • Reply posted by SteTee, today at 21:18

      SteTee replied:
      Love it

