Prithvi Shaw scored 429 runs at an average of 143 in the One-Day Cup this season

Northamptonshire have re-signed Prithvi Shaw for next season, with the India batter to return in June.

Shaw, 23, made a record-breaking impact for Northants in this season's One-Day Cup, hitting a club best 244 against Somerset earlier this month.

He followed that with another century against Durham before a knee injury cut short his stay after four matches.

Shaw will be available for both the County Championship and 50-over format while at Wantage Road.

"We saw the impact Prithvi made in his short stay this year and how well he was received by supporters," chief executive Ray Payne said. external-link

"To have secured him again for next year already and for so much of the season is really pleasing. I think he was just as keen to come back as we were to have him, so it's worked out brilliantly."

Head coach John Sadler said Shaw was a "phenomenal talent", adding the impact the right-hander made in his short stay was "incredible".

Shaw, who has played five Test matches, six one-day internationals and one T20 international for India, said he was "so excited" to be going back to Northamptonshire for 2024.

"Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there," he said.

"It's a great club to be a part of and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back over."