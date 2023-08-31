Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Umar Amin has made 30 white-ball appearances for Pakistan and scored 28 first-class centuries

Leicestershire have signed former Pakistan batter Umar Amin for their County Championship run-in.

The 33-year-old played four Test matches and made 30 white-ball appearances for his country, the last of which came in January 2018.

Amin, who averages 41.13 in first-class cricket, is available for the Foxes' final four Division Two matches.

Leicestershire are 23 points behind second-placed Worcestershire, having played a game fewer than the Pears.

"I am delighted to sign with Leicestershire for what promises to be an exciting end to the season," Amin told the club website. external-link

"I have been very impressed with the team's performances this year, particularly in red-ball cricket, and hopefully I can contribute to some more wins in the month ahead."

The left-hander will replace Peter Handscomb after the Australian returned home following Leicestershire's One Day Cup semi-final victory over Gloucestershire on Tuesday.

Amin will not be eligible to play in the final against Hampshire at Trent Bridge on 16 September.

He made his Test debut at Lord's during Pakistan's series against Australia in the summer of 2010. That tour, also featuring games against England, included a two-day fixture against Leicestershire at Grace Road, with Amin retiring on 51.

After a stint in the Nottinghamshire Premier League, Amin made his Leicestershire 2nd XI debut at Loughborough this week - scoring 47 - and goes into the side which hosts Gloucestershire from Sunday.

"We are really excited. Umar will bring a wealth of experience to our changing room, as well as our batting line-up, and will provide the ideal balance to the team at a crucial stage of the season," said director of cricket Claude Henderson.