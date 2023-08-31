Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sai Sudharsan scored 362 runs at an average of 51.71 for Gujarat Titans in this year's IPL

Surrey have signed Indian batter Sai Sudharsan for their final three County Championship matches.

The 21-year-old left-hander, who has represented India A, has scored 598 runs at an average of 42.71 in eight first-class appearances.

He featured for Gujarat Titans in this season's Indian Premier League, hitting 96 off 47 balls in the final defeat by Chennai Super Kings in May.

He will join Kemar Roach as an overseas player for the Division One leaders.

Sudharsan will be available for the home fixture against Warwickshire, which starts on Sunday, as well as the matches against Northamptonshire (19-22 September) and Hampshire (26-29 September).

"Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

"We look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room."