Henry Cullen has taken two catches while keeping for the first team in List A cricket

Worcestershire wicketkeeper Henry Cullen has signed a new two-year contract at New Road.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances in the One-Day Cup and scored three half-centuries in the 2nd XI Championship this season.

He also scored 239 runs at an average of 47.80 in the 2nd XI T20 competition.

"Henry has acquitted himself really well and has maturity in abundance, especially on the field," Pears head coach Alan Richardson said.

"Just watching how he problem-solves, how he works it out, has been great to watch."

Cullen said: "I'm very happy. Coming up through the age groups, it was always a big goal of mine to play for Worcestershire and it means a lot, having another two years.

"Over the next two years, the aim is to try and play as many games as I can for Worcestershire and when I do get the chance, try and contribute in those games and winning games for the team in all formats."