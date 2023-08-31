Close menu

England v Sri Lanka: Alice Capsey shines as hosts win rain-reduced T20 series opener

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments33

First T20, 1st Central County Ground, Hove
England 186-4 (17.0 overs): Capsey 51 (27), Wyatt 48 (30)
Sri Lanka 55-3 (6.0 overs): De Silva 18 (8); Dean 1-6
England won by 12 runs (DLS)
Scorecard

Alice Capsey hit a blistering half-century as England beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected T20 series opener at Hove.

The 19-year-old all-rounder hit five fours and three sixes in a dazzling knock of 51 from 27 balls to help England rack up 186-4 in an innings reduced to 17 overs after a delayed start.

Opener Danni Wyatt got the innings off to a flyer with a boundary-laden 48 from 30 balls.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 23-0 from 3.1 overs before the rain returned and, when play resumed, the tourists were set a revised target of 68 from six overs - 45 more from 17 balls.

That was always going to be a hard ask and it became that much trickier when 17-year-old debutant Mahika Gaur removed Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu for her first England wicket.

Sri Lanka fought until the last with Nilakshi de Silva hitting three boundaries in a row to begin the final over but the visitors came up short, finishing on 55-3.

England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second T20 at Chelmsford on Saturday.

Capsey shows class in destructive knock

The evening had started with a sense of excitement about the debut of left-arm pace bowler Gaur but it was another teenager who first shone in the south coast gloom.

Capsey has already become a fixture of the England T20 side and she showed why in a destructive innings.

Sri Lanka's spinners appeared to be dragging things back after England's rapid start, with Capsey initially content to wait to put away the bad balls.

But once she decided to go, it didn't seem to matter how good the ball was, it was met by the middle of Capsey's bat.

She has the touch but it was the power that wowed at Hove as Capsey launched three huge sixes over deep mid-wicket in one Inoka Ranaweera over to kickstart England's late-innings charge.

Her 26-ball fifty is England's fourth fastest in T20s - Capsey already holds the record with a 21-ball effort.

So while there are a number of players to look out for as Heather Knight's side experiment in this series, they will do well to match the excitement that Capsey provides.

'I have freedom to do it my way' - what they said

Player of the match, England all-rounder Capsey: "It took a couple of balls to get used to the pace of the pitch then we realised it was skidding on and just tried to hit the pockets as hard as possible.

"The messaging from [coach] Jon Lewis and Heather Knight has been pretty clear about how I go about my game.

"They've given me the freedom to do it my way and put pressure on the bowlers form ball one, really."

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu: "I'm not worried about the team performance, there were positives in the batting and we look forward to playing good cricket in the next two games.

"We tried our best, our bowling line-up struggled to grip the ball in wet conditions and the cold weather, Sri Lanka is not normally like this."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley on Test Match Special: "Alice Capsey could be as good as Nat Sciver-Brunt. She hits it as well as her. For 19, she is an incredible cricketer."

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by HERATH-UK, today at 22:44

    Very good start by England. Hope weather will stay kind for the next games. Sri Lankan spinners found hard gripping the wet ball. If Chamari gets going it will be really entertaining ,no doubt.

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 22:41

    Mahika Gaur is still at school & going to improve plenty. Some talent.

    • Reply posted by Kippax, today at 22:46

      Kippax replied:
      What a good post and yes what a talent already at 17 years of age. She will hopefully go on to be a formidable bowler for many years to come in all formats of the Ladies game. Really pleased to see the new emerging talent alongside some great young players and experienced role models too.

  • Comment posted by RA, today at 22:36

    Dry

  • Comment posted by Bonamai, today at 22:35

    Capsey only has one shot - the leg side heave. Yes, she gets quick runs, but her overall skill needs to be developed.

    Her dismissal emphasised her naivety.

    • Reply posted by Kippax, today at 22:44

      Kippax replied:
      The nature of scoring quick runs in limited over cricket especially T20 is just that, the scoring of quick runs? I'd look upon that as a particular skill more than naivety but the end result is what matters so long live Alice Capsey & her cavalier fast run scoring style. I'm sure she will get even better as she matures. She's 19 so i would imagine she as we all had at that age an amount of naivety

  • Comment posted by Paul James, today at 22:34

    Capsey already seems like she's been around for years, yet she's only just turned nineteen. Remarkable talent.

  • Comment posted by Pro bono publico, today at 22:28

    DLS is like a soft penalty in football. People are quite happy with it when it works in their favour. When it doesn't, however.......

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 22:49

      rpb replied:
      What is a "soft penalty" and what is DLS.

  • Comment posted by Whitley, today at 22:23

    Excellent action, good effort in adversity from SL. Hove and now Chelmsford to come, two proper county grounds = great scheduling. Commonwealth netball, World Cup, hockey season about to start and this....what can you say

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 22:22

    Well rain ruined that. SL had no chance to build an innings and needed every shot to come off

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 23:00

      ET replied:
      It’s T20. “Build an innings”? When the required rate is >1.5/b.
      Strange idea.

  • Comment posted by Kippax, today at 22:17

    Pity the weather affected the match as it is always a shame when one can't be played out fully to a finish. Can look forward to a good series for England and Sri Lanka to get better weather as i enjoy the Sri Lankans style of attacking play and will be great to see E

    • Reply posted by Kippax, today at 22:23

      Kippax replied:
      POSTED TOO SOON.... will be great to see England give more game time to some very talented youngsters. The team are playing so well recently and up there with the best so the future looks very promising.
      All the negativity around this match is pretty grim tbh, i don't understand what causes all this hulla baloo but it's exciting to see all the interest and posts on a Womens England team :)

  • Comment posted by SuperTramp, today at 22:11

    Mighty England male and female cricket teams

  • Comment posted by bao, today at 22:10

    This was a decision to force a result in England’s favour. Biased and very unprofessional not in the spirit of the cricket.

    • Reply posted by SuperTramp, today at 22:12

      SuperTramp replied:
      You do realise England thrashed them whilst batting ???
      What should the DLS of been ???? ABE ???

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 22:07

    That DLS target is just ridiculous nearly 3 a ball target is bonkers

    • Reply posted by CP88, today at 22:18

      CP88 replied:
      England scored at 11 an over or so, by the time the rain came, Sri Lanka had only been at 7.6 runs an over and the rate had already jumped to 12 or 2 runs per ball which was already going to be hard. Once you recalculate that there is only 17 balls left with 10 wickets left, means you have licence to slog every delivery. When 2 was already the required rate it has to be increased accordingly.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 21:57

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by martyn, today at 22:08

      martyn replied:
      Agreed nearly 3 a ball target is crazy

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport