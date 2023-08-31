Dawid Malan made 54 from 42 balls in England's convincing T20 win over New Zealand in Durham

England v New Zealand - T20 series Date: 30 August-5 September Coverage: Second game (1 Sept - 18:00 BST) and third game (3 Sept - 14:30 BST) live on BBC Two and BBC One respectively, with both matches on BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will host the TV and radio coverage alongside live text updates, in-play video clips and analysis.

Dawid Malan says it was a "relief" to be named in the England squad for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

The Yorkshire batter has an excellent record in one-day internationals, with four centuries and an average of 54.92 in 18 games for England.

However, after he was dropped by Trent Rockets during The Hundred, and with fierce competition for places, a spot in the 15-man squad was not assured.

"To get the call was extremely satisfying," said Malan, 35.

"You look at the amount of depth we've got in English cricket. I know there are people who've missed out and I have so much sympathy for them.

"I was exceptionally pleased to get that call because I felt I've worked really hard to get in that squad."

This year's World Cup starts on 5 October with holders England facing New Zealand in a rematch of the epic 2019 final.

England can still make changes to their squad up to 28 September, but barring injuries the 15 players selected for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand will make the trip.

The most notable absentee is batter Harry Brook, who has established himself in the Test side and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning team, alongside Malan, in Australia last year.

Brook's form has led to debate as to who he could replace in the England squad, with Malan among those mooted to drop out.

"Every opportunity I've been given in 50 overs in my last four or five series I've gone and had to score the runs, doing it the tough way to get in there," added Malan.

"Especially the top three, I know people compare me to Brooky but I bat top three and he bats four, five, six, so I don't know where that comparison from."

After a top score of 11 across four innings for the Rockets, Malan returned to form with a half-century in England's T20 opener against New Zealand.

It was his 16th in T20 internationals, to go with one century, and he also averages 57.30 in 17 ODIs since the last 50-over World Cup.

But that has not stopped the feeling Malan is continually having to justify his place in the England white-ball set-up.

"I try my best to score runs," he said. "That's what I'm picked for, to score runs and win games.

"I am not there to please anyone, I'm there to score runs for [captain Jos Buttler] and [coach Matthew Mott] and contribute to wins.

"I feel like I have done that consistently over the last five or six years in white-ball cricket. You get criticised, and that is part and parcel of the game.

"You might not be the favourite of the crowds, and the fans, and the commentators and the press, and everyone else, but all you can do is score runs when you get given the opportunity."