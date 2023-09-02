Close menu

County Championship: Lancashire bowl out Northants at Wantage Road

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments3

Lewis McManus is bowled by Lancs spinner Tom Hartley to wrap up the Northants innings
Lewis McManus was last man out, bowled by Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley to wrap up the Northants innings
LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one)
Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79; Hartley 2-47, Balderson 2-49, Williams 2-52
Lancashire 54-2: Bohannon 20*
Lancashire (3 pts) trail Northants (0 pts) by 178 runs
Match scorecard

Sam Whiteman passed 50 for the fourth time in County Championship cricket this season but Northamptonshire again failed to register a batting point on day one against Lancashire at Wantage Road.

After losing the toss and being put in, in his last game before returning to Western Australia, Whiteman proved the mainstay in a home total of 232, hitting 79.

But Northamptonshire struck back as Lancashire lost openers Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings before the close - and it would have been better still, if nightwatchman Williams had not been dropped at second slip by Emilio Gay in the final over.

After Northants opener Hassan Azad was pinned lbw playing no shot in a probing opening spell from Tom Bailey, Whiteman was at the crease early.

As with any batter faced with a 10:30am start, the left-hander needed good fortune, inside-edging as three times he saw the ball bounce over the stumps.

Two fours in one over from Will Williams got him up and running before an almost head high no-ball from Jack Blatherwick was despatched over the short boundary into the West Stand.

Young opener Gay was looking to recapture his form after a poor One-Day Cup campaign, having made 144 and 61 against Lancashire in Manchester in July.

The left-hander moved elegantly to 35 but, with lunch approaching, he was run out. Looking for a second run, he was sent back by Whiteman with no hope of making his ground thanks to an arrow-like Dane Vilas throw from the deep.

To rub salt in Northamptonshire wounds, skipper Luke Procter was also out as Jack Blatherwick got one to lift and took the former Lancashire man's glove to fly head high to Williams at third slip.

Whiteman resumed after lunch with more intent, sending three deliveries from one Blatherwick over to the fence.

After Rob Keogh inside edged Williams into his off stump for 19, an injury to Blatherwick forced Lancashire skipper Jennings to turn to spinner Tom Hartley, who got rid of Whiteman, playing across a straight one to be adjudged lbw.

Saif Zaib who had played nicely for his 31, drove lazily to lose his off stump to George Balderson, who then accounted for Justin Broad caught behind.

The day's second comical run-out accounted for Worcestershire-bound Tom Taylor and despite some late hitting from wicketkeeper Lewis McManus and Jack White, the hosts came up short in their quest for this summer's first batting point at Wantage Road.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 19:36

    Another instance of getting the opposition on the ropes and then falling away,demotion beckons but never mind we’ll have racked up a decent profit no doubt and that’s the main thing after all!

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 18:53

    Welcome September and thank Goodness we can welcome back proper Cricket! Well played the Red Rose and hopefully we can build a decent First Innings lead tomorrow. Could have done without the loss of the Openers though!

    • Reply posted by 76-4again, today at 19:35

      76-4again replied:
      It's madness that after the micky mouse game through August looking at the teams today there are still so many 1st class players not turning out for their counties.

      There are international class players not playing in the T20s that should be playing this week.

Top Stories