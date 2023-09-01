Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Burgess has scored 315 runs so far in this year's County Championship

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess has signed a contract extension for the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Bears from Sussex in 2019 and helped them win the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy two years later.

He has played 101 games in all formats for Warwickshire, scoring almost 3,000 runs, and has also taken 177 catches.