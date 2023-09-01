Michael Burgess to stay with Warwickshire for 2024 season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess has signed a contract extension for the 2024 season.
The 29-year-old joined the Bears from Sussex in 2019 and helped them win the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy two years later.
He has played 101 games in all formats for Warwickshire, scoring almost 3,000 runs, and has also taken 177 catches.
"I hope we can keep pushing for future success in all formats this year and in the near future," Burgess said.