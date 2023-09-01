Top-order changes as Irish name squad to face England

South Africa born Campher made his ODI debut for Ireland in the series against England three years ago

Andrew Balbirnie will return to opener with Curtis Campher moving to number three as Ireland announce their squad to take on England in three ODIs.

All-rounder Campher switches from the middle order to fill the void left by Balbirnie, who will resume his opening partnership with Paul Stirling.

Headingley, Trent Bridge and the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol will host the games from 20-26 September.

The sides last met in a ODI series in 2000 with England winning 2-1.

"While the squad has an overall familiar shape, there are several important changes we are going to look at," said Andrew White, Ireland men's national selector.

"The key changes are at the top of the order where Andrew Balbirnie will open with Paul Stirling. The pair have a great understanding and we believe they can develop into a longer term opening option in the 50-over game.

"Along with this, Curtis Campher will make the move to number three, where we believe he has the technique and aptitude to succeed in the role - he plays pace as well as anyone in the squad, and whilst he has been a mainstay of our middle order for a few years now, we believe he has the capability to batter higher up the order and have a really positive impact.

"We see this series as important in the development and evolution of our one-day squad and the players are certainly looking forward to locking horns with England."

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.