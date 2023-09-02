Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Allison took three wickets in five outings for Essex in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup this season

Worcestershire have signed Essex seam bowler Ben Allison on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has taken 18 wickets at an average of 28.27 in nine first-class appearances since making his debut in August 2019.

"He's a talented young bowler who has already shown his potential at Essex," Pears head coach Alan Richardson said.

"He's a good fit for our bowling attack, and I'm sure he'll be a valuable asset to the team."

He added: "Ben's someone we believe can make a real impact as we look to achieve promotion."

Allison is eligible to make his debut for Worcestershire in the County Championship Division Two match at home against Glamorgan, which starts on Sunday.