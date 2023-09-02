Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India host Pakistan at Ahmedabad on 14 October during the 50-over World Cup

Asia Cup Group A, Pallekele India 266 (48.5 overs): Hardik 87 (90), Kishan 82 (81); Shaheen 4-35 Pakistan: Did not bat No result; one point each Scorecard . Tables

Rain prevented a result in the Asia Cup group game between Pakistan and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs, with Ishan Kishan hitting 82 and Hardik Pandya scoring 87, while pace bowler Shaheen Afridi took 4-35.

But rain arrived during the interval and did not stop in time for the minimum 20 overs per side to be played.

It means Pakistan, who won their opener against Nepal, have qualified for the super four stage.

India will join them if they avoid defeat by Nepal in the final Group A game at the same venue on Monday.

After electing to bat, India slipped to 66-4 before an impressive stand of 138 between Kishan and Hardik.

The innings stalled after both fell, India losing their last five wickets for 27 runs, with fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah taking three wickets each.

The match took place in Sri Lanka after they joined Pakistan as co-hosts of the 50-over tournament.

Since 2013, Pakistan and India have only played each other in ICC global tournaments, or in Asia Cup matches at neutral venues, because of political tensions.

Pakistan's first super four game will be against either Bangladesh or Afghanistan at home in Lahore, with the rest of the tournament then staged in Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

The 50-over World Cup, hosted by India, begins on 5 October.