Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Brook (left) previously played in the Big Bash for Hobart Hurricanes, while Heather Knight (right) won the women's competition with Sydney Thunder in 2021

Harry Brook and Heather Knight were among 19 England players selected in the Big Bash League draft.

Women's captain Knight joined Sydney Thunder as eight English players were picked in the inaugural draft for the women's T20 competition.

Brook was second pick in the men's draft as he joined Melbourne Stars.

Eleven English men's players were drafted including bowler Chris Jordan to Hobart Hurricanes and batter Alex Hales being retained by Sydney Thunder.

This was the second time an overseas draft has taken place for the men's BBL, which is now in its 12th year and will run from 7 December to 24 January.

That means Brook's availability may be limited with England due to tour West Indies in a white-ball series between 3-21 December and then travel to India for a five-Test series from 25 January.

Other England players selected include leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, all-rounder Tom Curran and batter James Vince, a two-time winner of the competition, joining Sydney Sixers.

Perth Scorchers, who have lifted the title in each of the past two years, retained Surrey batter Laurie Evans and signed England Test opener Zak Crawley.

Adelaide Strikers kept Warwickshire batter Adam Hose and signed Surrey bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, who was named player of the tournament in this year's Hundred.

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings and Essex all-rounder Paul Walter joined Brisbane Heat, while Warwickshire batter Sam Hain joined Jordan at Hurricanes.

The Stars attempted to sign Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as their first draft pick for the second year running, before the Strikers chose to retain him and they instead went with Brook.

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will make his debut in the competition after being selected by Melbourne Renegades.

In total, 21 overseas players were signed from the 376 who put themselves forward for the draft with New Zealand batter Martin Guptill and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis among those not selected.

Draft signings - men's competition (numbers in brackets indicates draft number pick) Melbourne Renegades Quinton de Kock (5), Mujeeb ur Rahman (12) Melbourne Stars Harry Brook (2), Haris Rauf (9), Usama Mir (25) Brisbane Heat Colin Munro (7),Sam Billings (15), Paul Walter (18) Sydney Sixers Tom Curran (3), James Vince (14), Rehan Ahmed (30) Adelaide Strikers Rashid Khan (1), Jamie Overton (10), Adam Hose (26) Perth Scorchers Zak Crawley (16), Laurie Evans (17) Sydney Thunder Alex Hales (6), Zaman Khan (13) Hobart Hurricanes Chris Jordan (4), Sam Hain (11), Corey Anderson (22)

In the women's draft, South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp signed for Sydney Thunder as number one pick after she was not retained by Perth Scorchers.

Scorchers instead opted to retain skipper Sophie Devine of New Zealand, with England opener Danni Wyatt also heading to Perth.

Lauren Bell joins international team-mate Knight at Thunder, while Alice Capsey and Maia Bouchier were signed by Melbourne Stars.

Elsewhere, Bryony Smith signed for Hobart Hurricanes, Bess Heath was selected by Brisbane Heat and Dani Gibson went to Adelaide strikers.

Fellow England internationals Kate Cross, Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn were among those not selected.

Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Sophia Dunkley opted to skip the draft and go through the direct nomination stage, meaning sides can negotiate a contract with them outside of the draft.

The WBBL, now in its ninth year, will run from 19 October to 2 December.