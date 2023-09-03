Close menu

England v New Zealand: Finn Allen hits 83 as tourists win third T20 by 74 runs

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments129

Third T20 international, Edgbaston:
New Zealand 202-5 (20 overs): Allen 83 (53), Phillips 69 (34)
England 128 (18.3 overs): Buttler 40 (21); Jamieson 3-23, Sodhi 3-33
New Zealand won by 74 runs; England lead four-match series 2-1
Scorecard.

England were outplayed by a resurgent New Zealand who won the third T20 international by 74 runs at Edgbaston.

After opener Finn Allen struck 83 in New Zealand's 202-5, the tourists tied down England's vaunted top order as the hosts chased an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Jonny Bairstow was caught for 12 from 16 balls, Dawid Malan struggled for 11 balls for only two, while the in-form Harry Brook holed out for eight.

Jos Buttler gave England fans hope with 40 from 21 balls but his dismissal, caught and bowled off Mitchell Santner, effectively ended his side's hopes.

They were bowled out for 128 in the 19th over with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi taking 3-33 and seamer Kyle Jamieson an excellent 3-23 on his return from a back injury.

Earlier, Allen hit six sixes and four fours in a stunning knock, while New Zealand's innings was given further impetuous by Glenn Phillips' 69 from 34 balls.

The result means the four-match series heads to the finale on Tuesday at Trent Bridge with the outcome to be decided.

An off day for England

England eased to victory in the first two matches of this series - a contest that is part of the white-ball build-up to the 50-over World Cup next month.

Here, New Zealand were far improved and the match was one-sided from the point Allen got into his stride.

In contrast, England's batters, aside from Buttler - who hit three sixes and three fours - could not get going.

Malan's turgid knock, which ended when the left-hander mistimed a Tim Southee slower ball to deep cover, will only give further ammunition to those who question his place in the World Cup squad.

That said, Brook, surprisingly left out of that party, missed another chance to press his case when he picked out mid-on.

Liam Livingstone is another short of runs and he pulled Matt Henry straight to deep mid-wicket for two from six balls.

Will Jacks also failed to press his case at the top of the order - he hit two fours before also being caught deep on the off side - but Malan, Brook and Livingstone have the most to play for in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Allen & Phillips power New Zealand on

New Zealand's struggles were mostly with the bat in the first two games, making 139-9 at Chester-le-Street, before they were dismissed for 103 in Manchester.

The Black Caps made a relatively quiet start in Birmingham - the score was 48-1 after the six-over powerplay - before the superb Allen and Phillips accelerated as England's spinners came on in the middle overs.

Adil Rashid's four wicketless overs cost 43, including three successive sixes by Allen, while Livingstone was hit for 1-55.

Allen played aerial drives elegantly off the front foot and fellow right-hander Phillips muscled the ball around the ground.

Allen was bowled playing a rare, ugly swipe across the line to Luke Wood and it took a superb knuckle-ball yorker from Gus Atkinson, who impressed again on his second appearance with 2-31, to dismiss Phillips in the penultimate over.

England had to pull off their highest T20 chase at home - and did not even threaten.

'New Zealand outplayed us' - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler, speaking on BBC One: "Credit to New Zealand, they outplayed us. It was a good toss to win and they put up a really challenging score, maybe a little bit over par. The partnership of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips was one we just couldn't break and that was the main part of the game.

"It's good exposure for us to play on those sorts of wickets. It's been a long summer, lots of cricket, I expect those types of pitches and it's been a good challenge with the bat."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee, speaking on BBC One: "We asked for a better performance in all three areas and that was the kind of performance you expect to see when we play.

"Finn showed his class and Glenn has been outstanding for us for a long time, especially on tricky surfaces. He made it look like a completely different surface to everyone else."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, speaking on BBC One: "A difficult day. They batted and bowled well, we were short, let them score too many and couldn't get going with the bat.

"It was important we get off to a good start. We were always behind, had no time to knock the ball around. It then takes a special innings from one or two guys, we didn't have that tonight.

"We said how dangerous they were, they can beat anyone in the world. It was awesome from them and great for the series."

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Goyougoodthing, today at 17:58

    That kill d me listening to the commentary…92/4 after 12 over the lady say England are right in this!! PLEASE learn the game lady!
    Worst commentary ever….the whole way….needed to watch in silence

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 18:01

    Livingstone is fast becoming a liability. Talk about hit and miss he’s more miss now. We need to rethink the ODI squad before it’s too late

    • Reply posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:08

      Tom Pain replied:
      Always has been. Slogs an 80 once a year, the rest of the time little. Somehow, it's thought he can bowl. His captaincy and performances in Lancashire's T20 campaign this year were poor. Should be playing Lancashire League cricket.

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 17:56

    Poor bowling by England, followed by dreadful batting from Bairstow. This put so much pressure on the batsmen that followed, Malan was awful and after that it was almost impossible to catch up.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 17:57

      Shakespeare replied:
      It all started going pearshaped when Malan scratched around for a 11 ball two.

      He should be dropped from the T20 team and stick to ODI cricket with the other second rate players and leave T20 to Brook and co.

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 17:59

    What does Livingstone bring to the team?

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 18:02

      Mr B replied:
      Based on that one game, not much. Maybe look at his stats and past match performances then update your comment.

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:03

    It amazes me how Livingstone convinces anybody he's a good cricketer and gets them to pay him huge amounts around the world. Tim David is another.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:10

      JP1972 replied:
      He's definitely regressed over the past 2 years. Personally I think being selected for the test side in Pakistan last year made him so complacent.

  • Comment posted by Wbaman, today at 18:01

    Obviously A poor showing all round today. However, I would like to know how Livingstone is worthy of a place. His performance (and captaincy) for the lightening and England this season has been appalling.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:04

      JP1972 replied:
      Don't tell him that - he can't do anything wrong in his own eyes!!

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:08

    All the posters on the women's match from yesterday belittling the England team, I hope you enjoy the rest of your evening.

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 18:16

    Malan put England so far behind the rate they never recovered, he simply cant rotate strike versus spinners which means he's going to be completely useless in india. That said England's bowling except Atkinson and Jordan was apalling Livingstone bowling absolute pies.

    • Reply posted by OscarCameronTurner, today at 18:26

      OscarCameronTurner replied:
      Malan can easily be a quality batsmen but just not in a T20 squad 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 18:07

    All those comments about not even village cricket level that were thrown at the women yesterday, could easily be used to describe this performance by the men. Doubt they will though somehow...

    • Reply posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:33

      Jingler and Mingler replied:
      Couldn't agree more. I thought some of those comments were disgusting and sadly rather typical of the attitudes towards women's sport.

  • Comment posted by Rayfor peace, today at 18:23

    What makes cricket great for me (whether men, women, boys or girls) is you can never be sure who will win, unlike say watching Manchester City. A batter who scores a century to win a match for their team one day can be out first ball next day.

  • Comment posted by AgentSmith, today at 17:58

    Well there's just one word to describe that display.... Atrocious!

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 18:01

      Mr B replied:
      Atrocious but series safe - can't be overhauled at least, not that they won't go all out to win the final match I'm sure. Great to see NZ waking up and finding their best finally.

  • Comment posted by mightyninja, today at 18:01

    Poor performance all around. Poor bowling, too many dot balls putting pressure on batsmen and, besides a few flashes from Buttler, no-one was able to stick around. Can't always be at 100% but this was very below that. Feel sorry for those that paid good money to attend this match!

  • Comment posted by Lyndhurst, today at 18:07

    Well played NZ! Very entertaining even though my team lost.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 17:57

    NZ woke up but too late to win the series now. Excellent by them but England's timing went out of the window - could hardly find a 6, Brook and JB both rattled by the kiwis' newfound sharpness.

    Let's see what happens now England are being challenged again though. Enjoy Tuesday all.

    🏏😎

  • Comment posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 17:59

    New Zealand mastered the conditions. England way short of the mark

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 18:13

    Well played NZ - did to England what England have been doing to pretty much everyone for the last few years.

    Not a nice feeling being in the receiving end. You can only give credit to the NZ batting for setting a big score, and to the bowlers for exploiting the pressure.

  • Comment posted by georgeb, today at 18:31

    I wonder how long before Moeen gets the blame!!

  • Comment posted by Exiledyorkie, today at 18:09

    Were England not bothered today?...just asking. Commentary bordering on the banal. If Johnston, Arlott and CMJ were still alive they'd be turning over in their graves!

    • Reply posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:11

      Tom Pain replied:
      They wouldn't be watching this short-form ephemeral nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Estuary1971, today at 18:01

    England will still win this series 3-1... they just had an off-day. Anyway: England needs to lose occasionally - to give the majority of the BBC staff something to be happy about.

  • Comment posted by devana, today at 18:04

    Call me a cynic if you like but if England had won today revenue from the 4th match would have been severely curtailed and series result over. No different to the daily misinformation pedalled by the media/politicians.

    • Reply posted by Northern Lights, today at 18:08

      Northern Lights replied:
      Rubbish. England were crap all round as they always are when
      Conditions don’t suit

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport