Worcestershire stalwart Joe Leach has 46 Championship wickets for the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 284: D'Oliveira 74* & 145 McIlroy 5-34, Harris 3-39 Glamorgan 170: Van Beek 4-42, Pennington 4-43 & 179 Root 84*; Van Beek 4-46, Leach 3-39 Worcestershire (20 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 80 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire took a major step towards promotion to Division One as they beat Glamorgan by 80 runs to secure their fifth win of the season.

Joe Leach (3-39) and Logan van Beek (4-46) led the way for the home side on a bowler-friendly surface.

Glamorgan were shot out for 179 despite Billy Root's unbeaten 84.

A target of 260 always looked beyond the Welsh county, who were put under consistent pressure by the Pears' seamers.

Worcestershire are 24 points clear of third-placed Leicestershire, who have a game in hand, with Durham set to top the division.

It was Glamorgan's first red-ball defeat, having drawn every previous match apart from their win over Worcestershire in Cardiff, but they are now 31 points behind the Pears with two matches each to play.

Worcestershire struck early as Leach trapped Eddie Byrom lbw without scoring.

Colin Ingram looked to be trying to take the attack to the bowlers but edged Van Beek to slip for 14 with the Netherlands international also having Kiran Carlson lbw.

In between those dismissals, loan paceman Ben Allison removed the off-stump of the obdurate Zain Ul Hassan for seven as Glamorgan lost three wickets in three overs late in the first session.

Root was undaunted by the slip cordon, playing his favourite square off-side shots freely, but again could not find anyone to stay with him for a substantial stand as Sam Northeast made 30 before edging Leach low to slip to resume the procession.

Chris Cooke was disappointed to be given out caught at slip off Allison for 12, with umpire Neil Bainton judging he had edged onto his pad, and Ben Kellaway bagged a pair when he played on to Van Beek.

Root, who hit 11 fours, was Glamorgan's last hope on the ground where he had led a victory chase the previous season, although he survived two slip chances as Worcestershire's catching let them down.

James Harris made 14 before edging Dillon Pennington to slip and Timm van der Gugten, restricted by a hamstring injury, was caught at slip off Leach.

A bizarre end to the game saw Worcestershire briefly opt for double spin to improve their over-rate, before Van Beek returned to uproot Jamie McIlroy's leg stump and round off a fine Championship debut.

At the start of the day, Worcestershire lost their last two wickets for just 18 as McIlroy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul, but their first innings batting efforts had given them enough of a platform to control most of the game.

Worcestershire coach Alan Richardson said:

"They did themselves very proud. We put in good performances throughout the three days of cricket and the boys stuck at their task really well throughout.

"It ebbed and flowed, as many four day games do. I probably always go on the pessimistic side of stuff and if you had asked me what I want I would have liked a 500-run lead.

"But I always felt we were slightly ahead in the game, Glamorgan would have to bat really well. They applied themselves well at times, but I felt we bowled beautifully today.

"All credit to all the seamers. This is Ben's debut and Logan's first red ball game for us and they slotted in seamlessly into that four-man attack and throughout it felt like we were always causing pressure and problems."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was tough batting, we tried to get partnerships but the hardest thing on that wicket was to get in and bat the first 15-20 balls. No-one threw their wicket away, they were got out with some good Worcester bowling.

"It was a really interesting wicket, as Billy Root showed today you can bat on it, but he was our only batsman throughout both innings who looked relatively trouble-free.

"It'll be tough [to catch Worcestershire]. Leicestershire have got a win as well so we've got to not worry too much about the opposition, just concentrate on taking 20 wickets and scoring more runs than the opposition [against Yorkshire and Derbyshire].

"Timm van der Gugten is having a scan on Thursday, if it's a little nick he might be ready for the last game but it might be more substantial. He's led our attack terrifically and should be very proud of his achievements."