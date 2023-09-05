Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Toby Britton made his Jersey debut against Guernsey, having played in Under-19 World Cup qualifiers last month

Jersey coach Neil MacRae says his side's 173-run win over Guernsey in their 50-over clash shows the promise in the island's young players.

Jersey had seven regular players unavailable but 17-year-old Toby Britton and Patrick Gouge, 20, stepped up as the Reds retained their title.

Zak Tribe, 22, hit 96 not out as he and Jonty Jenner put on an unbeaten 208-run fifth-wicket stand.

Jersey have not lost to their biggest rivals over 50 overs since 2015.

Britton and Gouge were both part of the Jersey Under-19 side that recently played in World Cup qualifiers.

Opener Gouge hit 18 as Jersey went on to score 316-5 thanks to Jenner's 116 not out off 94 balls.

Britton took the wicket of Josh Butler as Guernsey were bowled out for 143 in just 29.5 overs in reply at the KGV.

"I thought Toby Britton bowled a top spell and he's a left arm spinner that'll take a lot of wickets for Jersey in the future," MacRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Patrick Gouge, in tough conditions when the ball seamed around, batted well in the first part of the innings and he showed he's got some quality and can push a place in the squad.

"Zak Tribe is still a young player, he's been around for quite a long time and came through with a massive innings for us, so for those three players in particular it was an outstanding day, and I think we've also got others waiting in the wings too."