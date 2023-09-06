Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dom Bess took 4-79 - his first County Championship wickets for the Tykes since June

LV= County Championship Division Two, Scarborough (day four) Yorkshire 297: Wharton 58; Dal 5-72 & 520-9 dec: Revis 106; Thomson 5-190 Derbyshire 247: Madsen 93 & 293: Madsen 93; Bess 4-79 Yorkshire (18 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 277 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire beat winless Derbyshire again, for the second time this season, as they improved their hopes of not finishing bottom of County Championship Division Two.

Although badly hampered by their 48-point mid-season deduction, to ensure that they would not get promoted, Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson had set his side the challenge of winning their last four games in September.

And the Tykes got the first leg of that quest done by repeating their three-wicket victory over Derbyshire in June, this time by 277 runs, to move to within 16 points of their neighbours.

Yorkshire, who failed to win a single game in 2022, did gain 20 points from only their second victory of the summer but were docked two points because of a slow over-rate.

Despite being without fringe England Test paceman Matthew Fisher again due to a mild side strain, a quickfire burst of four wickets for only three runs in 24 balls during the final 20 minutes of morning session set the Tykes up for victory at sunny Scarborough.

Jordan Thompson and Dom Bess struck twice apiece as Derbyshire, in the face of a 571 target, slipped from health at 198-2 to 201-6.

Thompson trapped opener Harry Came lbw for 58 before Bess did the same to Wayne Madsen, who was out for 93 for the second time in the match.

Madsen hit three leg-side sixes, reached his fifty off 48 balls and hit Bess for 22 in an over shortly before getting out.

Bess also trapped Leus du Plooy lbw in his next over after Madsen's departure before Jordan Thompson had Matt Lamb caught behind off the inside edge in the next.

Bess finished with 4-79 from 24.2 overs, while Matthew Revis added three afternoon wickets to Jordan Thompson's two as Derbyshire suffered their fourth defeat of the summer.

Yorkshire's final three matches are away to Glamorgan and promotion-chasing Leicestershire before their final game at home to second-placed Worcestershire.

Derbyshire finish up with trips to Gloucestershire and Glamorgan either side of their final home fixture with Sussex.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.