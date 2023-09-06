Close menu

County Championship: Harmer takes another five-for as Essex beat Middlesex

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Essex spinner Simon Harmer in full flight
Essex spinner Simon Harmer is now in reach of taking his first-class wicket haul to 900 before the end of the season
LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three)
Essex 304: Browne 59, A Cook 58; De Caires 8-106 & 319-7 dec: A Cook 84, Critchley 65, Westley 47; Robson 2-36, De Caires 2-84
Middlesex 179: Porter 6-34, S Cook 3-43 & 147: Simpson 32; Harmer 5-43, Yadav 3-32, Critchley 2-17
Essex (21 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 297 runs
Simon Harmer once again played the lead role as Essex took the extra half hour to claim a three-day 297-run win over Middlesex.

Essex's prolific South African spinner took 5-43 to claim the 56th five-for of his first-class career to secure a sixth successive victory and help his side move back within 18 points of leaders Surrey.

Both now have two games left against the same opposition, third-placed Hampshire and bottom club Northamptonshire.

Essex host Hampshire at Chelmsford in their penultimate game, starting on Tuesday 19 September, when Surrey host Northants at The Oval.

Then, a week later, Hants host Surrey, when Essex go to Northampton.

Another Simon Harmer haul

While Harmer passed 50 wickets for the sixth time in as many Championship seasons, he was aided by Matt Critchley (2-17) as three of the 10 wickets were taken by spin, along with a haul of 3-32 from Indian seamer Umesh Yadav on his debut.

Alastair Cook laid the foundations with a phlegmatic 84 from 178 balls before Matt Critchley's belligerent run-a-ball 65 hastened Essex's declaration on 319-7 an hour after lunch.

Middlesex off-spinner Josh de Caires, son of former England captain Mike, Atherton, added two second-innings wickets his first-innings 8-106 to post the first 10-wicket match haul of his embryonic career.

When the visitors started their forlorn chase, Harmer then made immediate inroads as Sam Robson turned the off-spinner's second ball to Dan Lawrence who took a spectacular, full-length diving catch at leg slip.

A second wicket followed quickly when Joe Cracknell played back and was lbw before Jack Davies was caught at first slip off Yadav, who then also had Mark Stoneman taken at third slip before also bagging left-hander Max Holden, who was caught behind four overs after tea.

From 55-5, John Simpson and Ryan Higgins then stalled Essex for 19 overs to eke out 42 runs, but when Critchley switched ends, he turned one to have Simpson lbw.

Harmer's return after a brief break brought instant rewards when his third ball had Luke Hollman snaffled by Nick Browne at silly mid-off, before de Caires fell to the same catcher-bowler combination.

With eight wickets down, and the light fading on another sun-baked day, Essex claimed the extra half-an-hour.

In the sixth additional over Critchley bowled Higgins to end his two-hour vigil for 21 from 96 balls. And, with just seven minutes remaining before Middlesex could take the game into a final day, Toby Roland-Jones flicked a long hop from Harmer against Browne at bat-pad from where it ricocheted to wicketkeeper Adam Rossington, who dived to pouch the match-winning catch.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:16

    Yes, an expected three-day win against a weak Middx line-up. Holden, Davies and Crackers are promising white-ball batsmen but shouldn't be near the Middx red-ball first eleven. White and Andersson much better technical bats. A tailored pitch and Harmer did the expected damage and Essex to clinch 2nd unless the pitch inspectors decide to jump in their car and visit fortress Chelmsford.

  • Comment posted by Overwatch, today at 19:14

    The real shame is Essex and Surrey only played each other once. Had they played each other again it would have made a really interesting finish. Especially as Surrey were lucky to scrape a draw the first time around..

  • Comment posted by Short Leg, today at 19:04

    Essex need to win the next two, with bonuses, and hope Surrey slip up against Hampshire. Slim hopes but keeps it alive

    • Reply posted by jp, today at 19:18

      jp replied:
      Will take something special to pick up maximum batting points at Chelmsford. The oval seems to be yielding one more per round which could well be decisive in this championship. I just hope it stays dry for both sides.

  • Comment posted by TrevD, today at 19:02

    Two sharp catches from Nick Browne and the match winning catch by the wicketkeeper had rebounded off Nick.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 18:59

    Really enjoyed my day at Chelmsford. Well done lads

  • Comment posted by Lordhelpus, today at 18:59

    A great win for Essex with some really excellent catches taken again today too, especially the final one by Rossington for the 10th Kent wicket. Well done the whole team!

  • Comment posted by hazard warning, today at 18:56

    Middlesex crumble. Shock horror.lower tier for the once Kings of cricket. Surrey,Essex to continue dominating for now.

    • Reply posted by F S Jackson, today at 19:01

      F S Jackson replied:
      Kings? Are we thinking of Compton and Edrich?

  • Comment posted by lounge TV, today at 18:52

    Well done guys, keep chasing Surrey 😃

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 18:51

    Dramatic?

    • Reply posted by Short Leg, today at 18:58

      Short Leg replied:
      Yeah ... all done in three days. The tension

