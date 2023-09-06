Close menu

County Championship: Luke Wells stars as Lancs beat Northants by an innings

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments21

Lancs leggie Luke Wells more than doubled his season's haul, having only previously taken four wickets
Lancashire leg-spinner Luke Wells more than doubled his season's haul, having only previously taken four wickets
LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four)
Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79 & 211-5: Whiteman 54; Wells 5-25
Lancashire 524: Bohannon 175, Balderson 115, Bailey 77; White 4-99
Lancashire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (2 pts) by an innings & 26 runs
Match scorecard

Lancashire climbed to fourth in the Division One table as they beat struggling Northamptonshire by an innings and 26 runs to complete only their third County Championship win of the season.

Occasional leg-spinner Luke Wells took a career-best 5-25 as he ripped through Northamptonshire's lower order to consign the hosts to their fifth innings defeat of the summer and their fourth on home soil.

After resuming on 211-5, still needing another 81 to make Lancashire bat again, Lewis McManus (24) and Saif Zaib (45) added a further 11 to extend their overnight partnership to 56.

But then the last five wickets went down for 45 runs inside 11 overs as Lancashire got the job done inside an hour.

After chipping Tom Hartley over midwicket for four, McManus went first when he turned Wells to George Bell at short leg who took an excellent catch.

Northamptonshire then started to implode as Zaib chased a wide one, caught behind by Phil Salt.

Wells soon had a third thanks to a stunning left-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Tom Taylor before Jack White then slashed him to Keaton Jennings at slip.

Ben Sanderson was determined to go down fighting, smashing two fours and thumping Hartley over the Family Stand at long-on for six before he became Wells' fifth wicket, caught at mid-off.

Northamptonshire, now 20 points behind ninth-placed Kent, have three games left to secure their safety.

They visit out-of-form Warwickshire on Sunday before facing leaders Surrey at The Oval, then host second-placed Essex in their final game.

Lancashire, chasing a second successive top three finish, have the next two of their final three games at home, against Middlesex and Notts, before finishing the season against Kent at Canterbury.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 13:13

    It's not looking good for Northants. I'm a Lancastrian, but have long had a small soft spot for Northants. I remember people laughed at me for having David Capel in my fantasy cricket team, but he proved to be my inexpensive secret weapon and I finished really highly placed that year!

    Honest question, if Northants do go down, is it tricky to come back up?

  • Comment posted by gordonhillbilly, today at 12:42

    Lancs not finishing off opposition tails has been the bane of the season.

    Noting the final paragraph, I'm not sure having 2 of the final 3 games at home is a good thing - late September in Manchester doesn't ever promise 4 full days' play amid glorious sunshine!
    Too many draws due to M/C weather has consistently cost Lancs any shot at the title over the years.

    • Reply posted by paul Newton, today at 13:05

      paul Newton replied:
      Good point, mate. The city who's botanical emblem is mildew. When we won the league after 77 years, where did we play most of the home games? Liverpool. Case rested.

  • Comment posted by Knotty, today at 12:31

    Well done Lancashire having lived for some time in Northamptonshire very sad to see their capitulation

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:31

    Red Rose have underperformed this season - but that was a good win. Northants look like they've taken a backwards step this season as well.

    But forget all that...

    WHAT A CATCH by Wells off his own bowling! Outstanding!

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 12:30

    Feel sorry for Bohannon. Another big century here and a first-class average over 45. He'll be looking at the duds who've been given England chances in the past decade with far inferior records often down in the mid-30s and wondering what more he can do. One answer presumably is to move to a county with a proven record of getting their players picked for England.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:33

      Eye_Said replied:
      It's hard, though, isn't it? I'm sure even Northants fans would agree that the Northants attack in this game was not exactly test level. How fast were the quicks? They all look sub 80mph. How is ANY player going to prove themselves test capable unless test players play in the Championship?

      The current system, to me, is madness.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:18

    Northants lose to Lancs by an innings... Who hasn't beaten Northants by an Innings. They need a total clear out, from top to bottom.

    • Reply posted by Head of the table, today at 12:21

      Head of the table replied:
      Absolutely correct. This is a shambles. The poor descions made this season go on and on. Sadler lost control of it all

  • Comment posted by Billyboy, today at 12:15

    In our local paper's website (Northampton Chronicle & Echo), our esteemed bowling coach, Chris Liddle, insisted that "we are still in the game". We lasted for a further 50 minutes this morning ! No wonder that we are in the mess that we are in. Time to get rid of these numpties now.

  • Comment posted by archimedesprinciple, today at 12:09

    High Fives to Luke!!

  • Comment posted by John Traynor, today at 12:08

    Top class from Lancs. Kept pressure on Northants throughout the game. Changes for next game: Luke Wood replacing injured Blatherwick, Morley in for Hartley and, possibly, a debut for Harry Singh in for Bell.

    • Reply posted by Juan, today at 12:32

      Juan replied:
      How do you know? Do you have inside information?

  • Comment posted by Zippy, today at 12:06

    Nice to see Wells do well with the ball having come in for some criticism of late.

  • Comment posted by Daniel Simon, today at 12:04

    Excellent win for Lancs. Good all round performance

Top Stories